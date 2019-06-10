Rockcliff Metals : Continues to Strengthen Snow Lake Land Position

Don Christie, a long-standing director of the Company has been appointed non-executive Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Christie stated 'the collective expertise of Rockcliff's Board when partnered with the project development and exploration expertise of the Company's seasoned management team will allow Rockcliff to fully realize the potential of its extensive portfolio of projects. Rockcliff has significant balance sheet strength, a Canadian dollar cost structure and operates in a world class mining jurisdiction. I look forward to the opportunity of working with the Company's Board and management team as we unlock significant value for Rockcliff's shareholders'.

Mr. Christie and the three non-executive directors of Rockcliff were granted a total of 5,250,000 stock options exercisable at $0.15 per share for five years. The options vest over eighteen months and, under the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange, are subject to a four month hold period.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company with approximately $28 million in cash, a fully functional +1000 tpd permitted leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced stage high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is continuing the permitting process for its 100% owned Tower copper project which it expects to be completed by Q4 of this year. Rockcliff is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone camp, home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,400 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and five lode-gold properties held by Goldpath Resources Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rockcliff, including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade gold mine.

