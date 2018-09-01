Rockdale County GA : Finalists for Rockdale County Chief Appraiser Position Announced

For Immediate Release

Aug. 31, 2018

Finalists for Rockdale County Chief Appraiser Position Announced

CONYERS, Ga. - Pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. §50-18-72 and of Rockdale County Code §2-69, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has narrowed their search for a Chief Appraiser to two candidates. The relevant and applicable experience of the two is as follows:

Willie C. Barkley

Assistant Deputy Director - Rockdale County Government Board of Assessors Office, Rockdale, GA

Personal Property Manager - Rockdale County Government Board of Assessors Office, Rockdale, GA

Accounting Officer - Rockdale County Government, Board of Assessors Office, Rockdale, County

Motor Vehicle Tax Supervisor - DeKalb County Government, Decatur, GA

Assistant Department Manager, AMEC, Inc., Decatur, GA

Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance, Georgia State University

Curtis A. Briscoe, Jr., M.B.A.

Commercial Supervisor- Augusta-Richmond County Board of Assessors Office, Augusta, GA

Commercial Appraiser, Augusta-Richmond County Board of Assessors Office, Augusta, GA

Residential Appraiser III, Augusta-Richmond County Board of Assessors Office, Augusta, GA

Property Tax Clerk, Augusta-Richmond County Board of Assessors Office, Augusta, GA

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting, Paine College, Augusta, GA

Masters of Business Administration, Concentration Public Administration, Strayer University, Augusta, GA

Resumes and other applicable records are available upon request through the Department of Talent Management.

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners are expected to make a decision on a Chief Appraiser at their regular meeting scheduled, Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

