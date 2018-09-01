Log in
Rockdale County GA : Finalists for Rockdale County Chief Appraiser Position Announced

09/01/2018 | 02:52am CEST

For Immediate Release

Aug. 31, 2018

Finalists for Rockdale County Chief Appraiser Position Announced

CONYERS, Ga. - Pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. §50-18-72 and of Rockdale County Code §2-69, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has narrowed their search for a Chief Appraiser to two candidates. The relevant and applicable experience of the two is as follows:

Willie C. Barkley

  • Assistant Deputy Director - Rockdale County Government Board of Assessors Office, Rockdale, GA
  • Personal Property Manager - Rockdale County Government Board of Assessors Office, Rockdale, GA
  • Accounting Officer - Rockdale County Government, Board of Assessors Office, Rockdale, County
  • Motor Vehicle Tax Supervisor - DeKalb County Government, Decatur, GA
  • Assistant Department Manager, AMEC, Inc., Decatur, GA
  • Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance, Georgia State University

Curtis A. Briscoe, Jr., M.B.A.

  • Commercial Supervisor- Augusta-Richmond County Board of Assessors Office, Augusta, GA
  • Commercial Appraiser, Augusta-Richmond County Board of Assessors Office, Augusta, GA
  • Residential Appraiser III, Augusta-Richmond County Board of Assessors Office, Augusta, GA
  • Property Tax Clerk, Augusta-Richmond County Board of Assessors Office, Augusta, GA
  • Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting, Paine College, Augusta, GA
  • Masters of Business Administration, Concentration Public Administration, Strayer University, Augusta, GA

Resumes and other applicable records are available upon request through the Department of Talent Management.

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners are expected to make a decision on a Chief Appraiser at their regular meeting scheduled, Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

###

Disclaimer

Rockdale County, GA published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 00:51:01 UTC
