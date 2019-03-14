Rockdale County GA : Public Invited to Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners & Civic Associations Meeting

For Immediate Release

March 14, 2019

Public Invited to Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners & Civic Associations Meeting

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is holding the second meeting of 2019 for the Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners and Civic Association on Thurs., April 18, 6 p.m. at J.P. Carr Community Room, 981 Taylor St., Conyers.

At this meeting, Rockdale County is bringing the expertise of several departments together in a setting to discuss updates, new initiatives and information with leaders of local homeowner associations, civic groups and interested citizens.

The group meets quarterly. The next meeting of the series will be July 18 at the J.P. Carr Community Room at 6 p.m. The remaining dates for the 2019 meetings follow:

For more information or to RSVP for the April meeting, please contact Jeannettia Owens at 770-278-7058 or jeannettia.owens@rockdalecountyga.gov.

###

About the Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners & Civic Associations

The goal of RCHCA is to ensure news, information and background on projects and initiatives in Rockdale County are shared around the community through its various homeowners and civic associations.