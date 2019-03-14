Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rockdale County GA : Public Invited to Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners & Civic Associations Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

For Immediate Release

March 14, 2019

Public Invited to Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners & Civic Associations Meeting

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is holding the second meeting of 2019 for the Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners and Civic Association on Thurs., April 18, 6 p.m. at J.P. Carr Community Room, 981 Taylor St., Conyers.

At this meeting, Rockdale County is bringing the expertise of several departments together in a setting to discuss updates, new initiatives and information with leaders of local homeowner associations, civic groups and interested citizens.

The group meets quarterly. The next meeting of the series will be July 18 at the J.P. Carr Community Room at 6 p.m. The remaining dates for the 2019 meetings follow:

For more information or to RSVP for the April meeting, please contact Jeannettia Owens at 770-278-7058 or jeannettia.owens@rockdalecountyga.gov.

###

About the Rockdale Coalition of Homeowners & Civic Associations

The goal of RCHCA is to ensure news, information and background on projects and initiatives in Rockdale County are shared around the community through its various homeowners and civic associations.

Disclaimer

Rockdale County, GA published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 22:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24pSRI LANKA : Local Development Support Project
PU
07:24pWEST AFRICA'S COAST : Losing Over $3.8 Billion a Year to Erosion, Flooding and Pollution
PU
07:24pWORLD BANK : Approves $70 Million to Improve Local Services in Rural Sri Lanka
PU
07:22pOn Japan Sea coast, small firm shows scars of China's economic woes
RE
07:20pFacebook product chief Cox to exit as focus shifts to messaging
RE
07:19pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : U.S. Ethanol Consumption Declines for First Time in 20 Years
PU
07:18pTrump-Xi summit will not happen in March - Mnuchin
RE
07:18pTrump says probably will know in 3-4 weeks about China trade deal
RE
07:18pTRUMP-XI SUMMIT WILL NOT HAPPEN IN MARCH : Mnuchin
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Year End Resul..
2ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Transaction in Own Shares
3PERPETUAL LIMITED : PERPETUAL : Response to Price & Volume Query
4MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA ( : Millicom International. Cellular to Sell Chad business to Maroc Telecom
5Trump says probably will know in 3-4 weeks about China trade deal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.