Rockdale County GA : to Hold Ribbon Cutting for the Completion of the Milstead II Project

09/08/2018 | 02:57am CEST

For Immediate Release

Sept. 7, 2018

Rockdale County to Hold Ribbon Cutting for the Completion of the Milstead II Project

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Department of Stormwater Management will hold the ribbon cutting for the completion of the Milstead II Project on Thurs., Sept. 20, 6 p.m. in the Living Water Christ Church Parking Lot, 1806 Yellow Street NW, Conyers.

This ribbon cutting will celebrate the accomplished improvements within the Milstead II neighborhood, which was plagued by poor drainage and inadequate infrastructure for decades. Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. and the Board of Commissioners are happy that these longstanding problems have been resolved. The public is invited encouraged to attend this event to celebrate the solution and learn how this new infrastructure will help the community.

For more information, please contact Todd Cosby at 770-278-7120 or todd.cosby@rockdalecountyga.gov.

###

Disclaimer

Rockdale County, GA published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 00:56:07 UTC
