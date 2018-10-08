Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rocked by Trump's sanctions, Iranian oil exports drops further

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 12:17pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran's crude exports fell further in the first week of October, according to tanker data and an industry source, taking a major hit from U.S. sanctions and throwing a challenge to other OPEC oil producers as they seek to cover the shortfall.

The Islamic Republic exported 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in that seven-day period, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. An industry source who also tracks exports said October shipments were so far below 1 million bpd.

That's down from at least 2.5 million bpd in April, before President Donald Trump in May withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions. The figure also marks a further fall from 1.6 million bpd in September.

Tanker schedules are often adjusted and exports can vary week by week. The early October figures add to signs, however, that Iranian exports are falling more steeply than expected, stretching the ability of Saudi Arabia, non-OPEC Russia and other producers to fill the gap.

"The U.S. government's tough stance raised the stakes for a more significant Iran export loss than previously foreseen," said Norbert Ruecker, head of macro and commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

Oil prices have extended a rally on expectations the sanctions will test the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers. Brent crude on Wednesday last week reached $86.74 a barrel, the highest since 2014.

None of the Iranian crude exported in the first week of October is heading for Europe, according to the Refinitiv data. The tankers are sailing to India, China and the Middle East.

While Washington has said it wants to cut Iran's oil exports to zero, Iran and Saudi Arabia say that is unlikely. The Trump administration is considering waivers on sanctions for countries that are reducing their imports.

India, a major buyer, has ordered Iranian oil for November, although New Delhi does not yet know whether it will receive such a waiver.

Iran has questioned whether the market needs more oil and says its output is holding steady at about 3.8 million bpd. Iran has pledged to block any OPEC supply increase that the country deems to be against its interest.

"The market does not want a single barrel," Iran's representative on OPEC's board of governors, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili, told Reuters in late September.

But figures OPEC compiles from secondary sources that include oil-industry media and government agencies put output in August at 3.58 million bpd, down 150,000 bpd from July. Some of these sources say output fell further in September.

Iran may indeed have not cut production yet to match the rate of decline in its exports, as the country appears to be storing more oil on ships as it did during sanctions that applied until the 2015 nuclear deal.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : Phased nuclear exit presents challenges for maintaining electricity security in Switzerland
PU
12:34pUK watchdog proposes tougher rules for property funds
RE
12:32pUK tasks BoE's Haldane with overseeing productivity push
RE
12:28pTURKEY PUTS IMPORT QUOTAS ON STEEL : WTO filing
RE
12:28pIGEM INSTITUTION OF GAS ENGINEERS AND MANAGE : chosen to develop new hydrogen standards as part of £25m government Hy4Heat scheme
PU
12:25pKuwaiti market edges down in volatile trade
AQ
12:23pWEST CHESHIRE & NORTH WALES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : The 2nd Sherrington Associates Autumn Reception
PU
12:17pRocked by Trump's sanctions, Iranian oil exports drops further
RE
12:13pDEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Buyers from West Europe to source F&B from India
PU
12:13pDESMET BALLESTRA : New Desmet Ballestra « specialty oils » refinery...
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture
3ICA GRUPPEN : ICA GRUPPEN : stores - September sales figures
4LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS : LANCASHIRE : UK's Lancashire sees up to $45 million quarterly catastrophe losses
5NEX GROUP PLC : NEX : Form 8.3 - CME Group

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.