Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rockefeller Brothers Fund President Stephen Heintz to Receive Philanthropy’s Highest Honor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

Arlington, VA, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council on Foundations today announced that Stephen Heintz, President of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, will receive the Distinguished Service Award at its upcoming Awards Ceremony in Washington, DC. The Award is philanthropy’s highest honor and celebrates a visionary leader who embodies the inspirational qualities that define excellence in philanthropy—commitment, courage, entrepreneurship, and impact.

0_medium_Council-blue.png


Heintz, one of the sector’s premier leaders on democratic institutions and civil society development, will deliver an address on the state of philanthropy in civil society as part of the November 28 ceremony at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

“Stephen Heintz’ deep commitment to the principles of philanthropy has led to him being one of the most respected leaders in the field in the United States and globally,” said Gene Cochrane, interim president and CEO of the Council on Foundations. “Under his leadership, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund has been both a trusted grantmaker and convener. He has led discussions on some of the more challenging issues of our time, including climate change, U.S.-Iran relations, the European integration of the Balkans, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as concerns right here in the United States surrounding the erosion of democracy. The Council staff is extremely pleased that he will share his views on the state of the sector and the state of our nation in what will likely be a thoughtful and provocative call to the field.”

Since 2001, Heintz has served as president of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, a New York-based family foundation that advances social change for a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world. He began his professional life in public service in the state of Connecticut and has devoted his career to citizen engagement in democracy and to making institutions work for people. Under his leadership, the RBF works in some of the world’s most challenging grantmaking environments.

In 2002, Heintz led the RBF in an initiative with the UN Association to host a backchannel dialogue between senior Americans and Iranians that could not happen through official channels. Those efforts laid the groundwork for the Iran deal. The RBF is also one of few U.S. foundations working in the Balkans, where in 2015 it extended its 10-year commitment to supporting progress on democratic practice, sustainable development, peacebuilding, and the development of local philanthropy.

After the 2016 presidential election, Heintz urged the Board of Trustees to establish the Urgent Opportunities Fund, a two-year special initiative to address pressing concerns in the U.S. around increasingly divisive political rhetoric, discriminatory hurdles to voting and challenges to the free press, among other things.

Building on the Rockefeller family’s long-term engagement in China, in 2017 the Fund joined a small cohort of international organizations to register under China’s 2017 NGO Management Law, allowing it to continue its commitment to fostering sustainable development there. In 2017, Heintz was appointed to the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, a high-level international advisory body for the Chinese national government.

Heintz is known in the sector for having coined the term “acupuncture philanthropy” to describe the Fund’s approach: strategically leveraging the RBF’s modest financial assets and strong reputation in areas of outsized global impact to trigger larger systemic change.

Other winners to be honored in November include recipients of the Robert W. Scrivner Award for Creative Grantmaking, the Wilmer Shields Rich Award for Excellence in Communications and the Chapman Prize.  To learn more about the awards or to register to attend the November Awards Ceremony, please visit cof.org/2018awards.

Janelle Carter Brevard
Council on Foundations
7038790630
janelle.brevard@cof.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:46pMONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION : Stakes Potential New Lithium Discovery in Chile
AQ
06:45pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Sparks Fears of Chinese Slowdown Across Luxury Industry -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:44pBROADCOM : Memo on Possible CFIUS Review of CA Technologies Deal is Fraudulent
DJ
06:43pMICROSOFT : joins Open Invention Network to help protect Linux, other programs from patent risk
PU
06:43pM&T BANK : Achieves Top 10 SBA Ranking for 10th Straight Year
PU
06:43pD'IETEREN : Repurchase of own shares in the context of the liquidity contract
PU
06:43pCBS : The PGA of America, CBS and ESPN Reach Historic 11-Year Comprehensive Multimedia Rights Agreement for the PGA Championship
PU
06:43pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Hurricane Michael Operational Update (Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018)
PU
06:43pAIR CANADA : Union representing Air Georgian pilots file unfair labour complaint
AQ
06:43pMBF HEALTHCARE PARTNERS : Has Invested in Rose Dental Group and Formed Strive Dental Management
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.