Rockefeller Capital Management : Announces the Acquisition of Greer Anderson Capital

Rockefeller Capital Management today announced it has entered into an
agreement to acquire Greer Anderson Capital LLC, a private investment
management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals.
The acquisition is the latest step in Rockefeller’s growth strategy.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based Greer Anderson Capital is led by Philip
Greer and Gary Anderson, who will join the Rockefeller Global Family
Office.
“Greer Anderson Capital is a high-quality investment manager serving
some of the most successful individuals and families through its
disciplined, long-term approach. This is Rockefeller’s first acquisition
and illustrative of our strategy to add companies that serve similar
clientele with the finest thinking, advice and service,” said Gregory J.
Fleming, President and CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management. “Phil
Greer and Gary Anderson have had long, accomplished careers and will add
considerable value to our growing team.”
The Rockefeller Global Family Office will be further strengthened by
Greer and Anderson, who each possess deep investment experience and
knowledge, managing traditional and alternative investments for
institutions, endowments and families. Greer Anderson Capital clients
will gain access to an expanded set of services, including trust
services, asset-based lending, tax planning and strategic advisory.
“By becoming part of Rockefeller, we will join a Firm with values
similar to our own, and with capabilities that align well with our
clients’ needs,” said Gary Anderson. “Phil and I look forward to joining
the Global Family Office, contributing to its long legacy of service to
successful families.”
Before co-founding Greer Anderson, Greer was a founder and Senior
Managing Partner of Weiss Peck & Greer, which managed more than $20
billion and was sold to Holland-based Robeco in 1998. He remained with
the firm until 2002. Greer has served on a number of company boards,
including The Robert Mondavi Corporation and FedEx, in which he was an
early stage investor. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an
undergraduate degree from Princeton University.
Anderson had served as Greer Anderson’s Chief Investment Officer and
Managing Partner since its founding in 2008. He was previously the
Director of Investments for the Tulane University Endowment. He has an
MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and an
undergraduate degree from Villanova University.
Rockefeller’s acquisition of Greer Anderson Capital, which is subject to
customary closing conditions, is the most recent development for the
Firm as it continues to grow in all areas of its business. Last month,
Rockefeller announced the addition of its first team of financial
advisers to its high-net-worth wealth management business.
About Rockefeller Capital Management
Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent financial
services firm offering global family office, wealth management, asset
management and strategic advisory services to ultra- and high-net-worth
individuals, families, foundations, endowments and corporations. As of
September 30, 2018, the Firm had approximately $18.6 billion in assets
under advisement. The Firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington,
DC, Salt Lake City, and Wilmington, Delaware.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005215/en/