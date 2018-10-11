Rockefeller Capital Management : Announces the Acquisition of Greer Anderson Capital

Philip Greer and Gary Anderson to Join the Rockefeller Global Family Office

Rockefeller Capital Management today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Greer Anderson Capital LLC, a private investment management firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals. The acquisition is the latest step in Rockefeller’s growth strategy. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Greer Anderson Capital is led by Philip Greer and Gary Anderson, who will join the Rockefeller Global Family Office.

“Greer Anderson Capital is a high-quality investment manager serving some of the most successful individuals and families through its disciplined, long-term approach. This is Rockefeller’s first acquisition and illustrative of our strategy to add companies that serve similar clientele with the finest thinking, advice and service,” said Gregory J. Fleming, President and CEO of Rockefeller Capital Management. “Phil Greer and Gary Anderson have had long, accomplished careers and will add considerable value to our growing team.”

The Rockefeller Global Family Office will be further strengthened by Greer and Anderson, who each possess deep investment experience and knowledge, managing traditional and alternative investments for institutions, endowments and families. Greer Anderson Capital clients will gain access to an expanded set of services, including trust services, asset-based lending, tax planning and strategic advisory.

“By becoming part of Rockefeller, we will join a Firm with values similar to our own, and with capabilities that align well with our clients’ needs,” said Gary Anderson. “Phil and I look forward to joining the Global Family Office, contributing to its long legacy of service to successful families.”

Before co-founding Greer Anderson, Greer was a founder and Senior Managing Partner of Weiss Peck & Greer, which managed more than $20 billion and was sold to Holland-based Robeco in 1998. He remained with the firm until 2002. Greer has served on a number of company boards, including The Robert Mondavi Corporation and FedEx, in which he was an early stage investor. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

Anderson had served as Greer Anderson’s Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner since its founding in 2008. He was previously the Director of Investments for the Tulane University Endowment. He has an MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University and an undergraduate degree from Villanova University.

Rockefeller’s acquisition of Greer Anderson Capital, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is the most recent development for the Firm as it continues to grow in all areas of its business. Last month, Rockefeller announced the addition of its first team of financial advisers to its high-net-worth wealth management business.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management is a leading independent financial services firm offering global family office, wealth management, asset management and strategic advisory services to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals, families, foundations, endowments and corporations. As of September 30, 2018, the Firm had approximately $18.6 billion in assets under advisement. The Firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, DC, Salt Lake City, and Wilmington, Delaware.

