Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rocket CEO to Introduce Zowe to FinTech and Technical Leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

Zowe Uses Open Source to Drive Modernization of the Mainframe

Rocket Software CEO Andy Youniss will speak at the Open FinTech Forum in New York as part of a panel introducing Zowe to C-suite executives in financial services and global technical leaders working with z/OS. Zowe is an open-source framework from the Open Mainframe Project designed for mainframes and developed by Rocket in partnership with IBM, CA Technologies, and the Open Mainframe Project. With Zowe, z/OS users will be able to respond quickly to customer demand, leveraging an open-source framework and best practices when developing innovative, market-leading solutions.

Youniss will participate in a panel discussion at the Linux Foundation’s Open FinTech Forum in New York on Wednesday, October 10. Moderated by Len Santalucia, CTO of Vicom Infinity and Chair of the Governing Board for the Open Mainframe Project, the panel will discuss, “The Resurgence of the Mainframe in Modern Industry: Insights from Key Executives on the Future of this Cornerstone Technology.”

"We are building the next generation of mainframe leaders by lowering barriers and making the platform accessible to everyone," said Rocket Software CEO Andy Youniss. "Zowe was created in response to customer demand - users have been asking for open source for many years to help them modernize and extend the value of their mainframe infrastructures. We are all on a journey together as a community to make this a reality."

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com) is a technology company that helps organizations in the IBM ecosystem build solutions that meet today’s needs while extending the value of their technology investments for the future. Thousands of companies depend on Rocket to solve their most challenging business problems by helping them run their existing infrastructure and data, as well as extend those assets to take advantage of cloud, mobile, analytics, and other future innovations. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham, Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:27pLANCO INFRATECH : Construction companies woes threaten economy
AQ
02:26pNATIONAL GRID : Golen Gol Hydropower Project connected to National Grid
AQ
02:26pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson wins LTE network deal from Celcom Axiata in Malaysia
AQ
02:26pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : Ohio regulators approve 125 MW solar facility
AQ
02:26pXCEL ENERGY : State`s largest wind farm completed
AQ
02:25pSOFTWARE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:25pCLEAN TEQ : Joint venture to progress graphene oxide technology development
AQ
02:24pUNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI : and Fondazione Unipolis for the Internazionale Festival
PU
02:24pLONMIN : Form 8.3 - Lonmin Plc
PU
02:24pMEDMEN ENTERPRISES INC : . Announces Filing of Final Prospectus For Its C$75 Million Bought Deal Financing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ
3COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas disc..
5DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current fi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.