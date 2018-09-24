Rocket CEO to Introduce Zowe to FinTech and Technical Leaders

Zowe Uses Open Source to Drive Modernization of the Mainframe

Rocket Software CEO Andy Youniss will speak at the Open FinTech Forum in New York as part of a panel introducing Zowe to C-suite executives in financial services and global technical leaders working with z/OS. Zowe is an open-source framework from the Open Mainframe Project designed for mainframes and developed by Rocket in partnership with IBM, CA Technologies, and the Open Mainframe Project. With Zowe, z/OS users will be able to respond quickly to customer demand, leveraging an open-source framework and best practices when developing innovative, market-leading solutions.

Youniss will participate in a panel discussion at the Linux Foundation’s Open FinTech Forum in New York on Wednesday, October 10. Moderated by Len Santalucia, CTO of Vicom Infinity and Chair of the Governing Board for the Open Mainframe Project, the panel will discuss, “The Resurgence of the Mainframe in Modern Industry: Insights from Key Executives on the Future of this Cornerstone Technology.”

"We are building the next generation of mainframe leaders by lowering barriers and making the platform accessible to everyone," said Rocket Software CEO Andy Youniss. "Zowe was created in response to customer demand - users have been asking for open source for many years to help them modernize and extend the value of their mainframe infrastructures. We are all on a journey together as a community to make this a reality."

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com) is a technology company that helps organizations in the IBM ecosystem build solutions that meet today’s needs while extending the value of their technology investments for the future. Thousands of companies depend on Rocket to solve their most challenging business problems by helping them run their existing infrastructure and data, as well as extend those assets to take advantage of cloud, mobile, analytics, and other future innovations. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham, Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005244/en/