Rocket CEO to Introduce Zowe to FinTech and Technical Leaders

Rocket
Software CEO Andy Youniss will speak at the Open
FinTech Forum in New York as part of a panel introducing Zowe
to C-suite executives in financial services and global technical leaders
working with z/OS. Zowe
is an open-source framework from the Open Mainframe Project
designed for mainframes and developed by Rocket in partnership with IBM,
CA Technologies, and the Open Mainframe Project. With Zowe, z/OS users
will be able to respond quickly to customer demand, leveraging an
open-source framework and best practices when developing innovative,
market-leading solutions.
Youniss will participate in a panel discussion at the Linux Foundation’s Open
FinTech Forum in New York on Wednesday, October 10. Moderated by Len
Santalucia, CTO of Vicom Infinity and Chair of the Governing Board for
the Open Mainframe Project, the panel will discuss, “The Resurgence of
the Mainframe in Modern Industry: Insights from Key Executives on the
Future of this Cornerstone Technology.”
"We are building the next generation of mainframe leaders by lowering
barriers and making the platform accessible to everyone," said Rocket
Software CEO Andy Youniss. "Zowe was created in response to customer
demand - users have been asking for open source for many years to help
them modernize and extend the value of their mainframe
infrastructures. We are all on a journey together as a community to make
this a reality."
