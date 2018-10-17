Rocket Lab : Selects Wallops Flight Facility for US Launch Site

US orbital launch provider Rocket Lab has today confirmed it will build
its first US launch pad for the Electron rocket at NASA’s Wallops Flight
Facility in Virginia, USA. The site will be Rocket Lab’s second
dedicated launch complex and builds on Rocket Lab’s existing ability to
launch up to 120 times annually from the world’s only private launch
site, Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, in New Zealand.
Launch Complex 2 will be capable of supporting monthly orbital launches
and is designed to serve US government and commercial missions. The site
brings Rocket Lab’s global launch availability across two launch
complexes to more than 130 missions per year. The option to select from
two launch sites adds an extra layer of flexibility for small satellite
customers, offering an unmatched ability to rapidly deploy space-based
assets with confidence and precision from a preferred location.
“Accessing space should be simple, seamless and tailored to our
customers’ missions - from idea to orbit. Launching from a second pad
builds on Rocket Lab’s ability to offer the small satellite industry
unmatched schedule and launch location flexibility,” said Rocket Lab
founder and CEO Peter Beck. “Having proven the Electron vehicle with a
successful orbital launch this year, we’re thrilled to expand on our
ability to provide rapid, reliable and affordable access to orbit for
small satellites.
“We’ve worked closely with the experienced and welcoming teams from
Virginia Space and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at Wallops to
design a pad and processes that will enable an agile and streamlined
approach to small satellite launch on US soil,” he added.
Rocket Lab will work with Virginia Space to construct dedicated pad
infrastructure at the site, tailored to the Electron launch vehicle. In
addition to the pad, Rocket Lab will develop a Launch Vehicle
Integration and Assembly Facility in the Wallops Research Park to
support the simultaneous integration of up to four Electron vehicles.
The facility will also contain a control room with connectivity to LC-2,
as well as dedicated customer facilities. This new facility, combined
with the purpose-built gantry located at LC-2, will provide significant
and dedicated vehicle processing capability and flexibility to meet
Rocket Lab’s high launch cadence.
Through construction and day-to-day operations, Rocket Lab expects to
create around 30 jobs immediately to directly support Launch Complex 2,
with this number predicted to increase to approximately 100 as launch
frequency increases. The development of Launch Complex 2 will also see
Rocket Lab continue to expand Electron rocket production at the
company’s headquarters in Huntington Beach, California, to supply
complete launch vehicles for government and commercial customers.
“We are honored to be Rocket Lab’s selection for Launch Complex 2,”
stated Dale Nash, CEO and Executive Director of Virginia Space. “There
is an incredible synergy between Virginia Space and Rocket Lab and we
are proud to support their missions launching from U.S. soil. We’d like
to thank Rocket Lab for their confidence in our team. Virginia Space and
MARS employees are standing ready to do everything we can to ensure
successful, safe and timely launch missions for Rocket Lab just as we do
for every customer of the Spaceport.”
Bill Wrobel, director of NASA Wallops, said, “Wallops has more than 70
years of experience successfully supporting missions using suborbital as
well as small and medium-class orbital launch vehicles. We look forward,
along with our partner Virginia Space and its Mid-Atlantic Regional
Spaceport, to supporting Rocket Lab’s Electron missions and expanding
commercial launch operations from Wallops.”
Four spaceports were shortlisted to become Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2,
including Cape Canaveral, Wallops Flight Facility, Pacific Spaceport
Complex – Alaska and Vandenberg Air Force Base. Wallops Flight Facility
made the final cut thanks to high flight frequency available from the
site, as well as rapid construction timelines that will see Rocket Lab
target the first Electron launch from US soil Q3 2019.
Rocket Lab continues to assess additional launch sites in the US and
internationally to provide additional launch flexibility for small
satellite customers. The company also maintains agreements with Cape
Canaveral in Florida and Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska to conduct
launches from existing pads as required.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005547/en/