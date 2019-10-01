Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a leading U.S.-based multi-platform clinical-stage gene therapy company, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, New York, N.Y.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) (“Rocket”) is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, devastating diseases. Rocket’s multi-platform development approach applies the well-established lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. Rocket's first two clinical programs using LVV-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal. Rocket’s first clinical program using AAV-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition. Rocket’s pre-clinical pipeline programs for bone marrow-derived disorders are for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO). For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:20aTRUVALUE LABS : TM) Selected by Brunel Pension Partnership to Evaluate ESG and Reputational Risks
EQ
07:18aHYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Change to the board of directors
PU
07:18aACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
PU
07:18aHYSAN DEVELOPMENT : Passing of former Independent non-executive Chairman Sir David Akers-Jones
PU
07:18aLOW & BONAR : Form 8.5 (ept/non-ri) - low & bonar plc
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aBOSTON PROPERTIES : and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Announce Joint Venture to Develop Class A Office Campus in San Jose, California
BU
07:15aAMAZON COM : Grocery-Store Plan Moves Ahead With Los Angeles Leases
DJ
07:15aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:15aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Landmark Contract for Estelle® in the United States With Mayne Pharma
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
5AEGON N.V. : "Built on lie" funds face tougher rules starting in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group