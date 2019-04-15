Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2019 Annual Meeting

Rocket
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCKT) (“Rocket”), a leading U.S.-based
multi-platform gene therapy company, today announces data presentations
at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2019
Annual Meeting taking place April 29 – May 2, 2019, in Washington, D.C.
Presentations at this year’s meeting include 4 oral presentations and 3
poster presentations related to Rocket’s four leading pipeline programs:
lentiviral vector (LVV) based gene therapy programs for Fanconi Anemia
(FA), Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD), and Leukocyte Adhesion
Deficiency-I (LAD-I) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) based gene
therapy program for Danon disease.
“Rocket is pleased to share additional emerging preclinical and clinical
data from several gene therapy pipeline programs at ASGCT,” said Gaurav
Shah, M.D. Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket. “This
includes updated long-term data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of
RP-L102 for FA that utilizes ‘Process A’ without the use of
myeloablative conditioning. Results for the four patients who have been
followed for at least one year and up to three years show increasing and
durable engraftment in peripheral blood and bone marrow, and restoration
of bone marrow hematopoietic stem cell function, which we believe
suggests patients are approaching an FA mosaic phenotype. These
long-term data further support the clinical development of RP-L102 as a
potential therapeutic option for FA patients as a means of averting bone
marrow failure and avoiding the need for a more toxic bone marrow
transplantation.”
Dr. Shah continued, “Data from our preclinical toxicology studies of
RP-A501 for Danon disease in mice and non-human primates showed no
treatment-related adverse events or safety issues up to the highest
dose. There was also robust vector copy number detection in the organs
most affected in Danon disease, including high concentrations in heart
tissue (~10x higher on average than in skeletal muscle and CNS). We are
encouraged by the safety profile of RP-A501 and look forward to
initiating our Phase 1 clinical trial of the program in the second
quarter of 2019.”
Details on all abstracts accepted for presentation can be found online: https://www.tripbuilder.net/html5/asgct2019/home.php
Information for Rocket’s oral presentations:
Title: Preliminary Conclusions Obtained in Fanconi Anemia
Patients Treated by Lentiviral-mediated Gene Therapy after 2 years of
Follow-up
Session Title: Clinical Gene Therapies for Blood
Diseases
Session Date/Time: Monday April 29, 2019 10:30 AM -
12:00 PM
Presentation Time: 11:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Title: Genome-Wide Assessment of Lentiviral Integration Sites of
Gene-Corrected Llympho-Hematopoietic Cells in FA-A Patients
Session
Title: Clinical Gene Therapies for Blood Diseases
Session
Date/Time: Monday April 29, 2019 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Presentation
Time: 11:15 AM - 11:30 AM
Room: Jefferson Room
Title: AAV9.LAMP2B Reverses Metabolic and Physiologic Multiorgan
Dysfunction in Murine Model of Danon Disease
Session Title:
Cardiovascular Gene Therapy
Session Date/Time: Monday April
29, 2019 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Presentation Time: 1:30 PM - 1:45
PM
Room: Heights Courtyard 1
Title: Systemic Delivery of AAV9.LAMP2B for the Treatment of
Danon Disease: Toxicology Studies in Mice and Cynomolgus Monkeys
Session
Title: AAV Vectors and Disease Targets II
Session Date/Time:
Thursday May 2, 2019 10:15 AM - 12:15 PM
Presentation Time:
11:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Room: Monroe Room
Information for Rocket’s poster presentations:
Title: Efficient Gene Correction of AGXT Mutations Causing
Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 in Patient-Derived Fibroblasts
Session
Title: Metabolic, Storage, Endocrine, Liver and Gastrointestinal
Diseases
Session Date/Time: Tuesday April 30, 2019 5:00 PM -
6:00 PM
Room: Columbia Hall
Title: Finding the Minimum Vector Copies Per Cell Needed to Reach
Phenotypic Correction in a Mouse Model of Erythrocyte Pyruvate Kinase
Deficiency Using a Clinically Applicable Lentiviral Vector
Session
Title: Hematologic & Immunologic Diseases II
Session
Date/Time: Wednesday May 1, 2019 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Room:
Columbia Hall
Title: Gene Therapy of Patients with Leukocyte Adhesion
Deficiency Type I (LAD-I): Preclinical Studies and Clinical Trial Design
Session
Title: Hematologic & Immunologic Diseases II
Session
Date/Time: Wednesday May 1, 2019 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Room:
Columbia Hall
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCKT) (“Rocket”) is an emerging,
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing
first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, devastating
diseases. Rocket’s multi-platform development approach applies the
well-established lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral
vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. Rocket's lead clinical program is a
LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a
difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and
potentially cancer. Rocket’s additional pipeline programs for bone
marrow-derived disorders are for Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD),
Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) and Infantile Malignant
Osteopetrosis (IMO). Rocket is also developing an AAV-based gene therapy
program for a devastating, pediatric heart failure indication, Danon
disease. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.
