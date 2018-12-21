Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Join NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Rocket
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a leading
U.S.-based multi-platform gene therapy company, today announces that the
Company has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology
Index® (NASDAQ: NBI). Rocket’s addition to the NBI will become effective
prior to market open on Monday, December 24, 2018.
The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index tracks the performance of a set of
securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are
classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the
Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index
is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology and
ranked on an annual basis. All securities in the NASDAQ Biotechnology
Index are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market or the NASDAQ Global Select
Market and meet minimum market value and share volume requirements among
other criteria.
In addition, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is the basis for the iShares
NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (SM) Fund. Options based on the iShares
NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund trade on various exchanges. For more
information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) (“Rocket”) is an emerging,
clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing
first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, devastating
diseases. Rocket’s multi-platform development approach applies the
well-established lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral
vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. Rocket's lead clinical program is a
LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a
difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and
potentially cancer. Preclinical studies of additional bone
marrow-derived disorders are ongoing and target Pyruvate Kinase
Deficiency (PKD), Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I) and Infantile
Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO). Rocket’s first AAV-based gene therapy
program targets Danon disease, a rare neuromuscular and cardiovascular
disease. For more information about Rocket, please visit www.rocketpharma.com.
