Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Join NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCKT) (“Rocket”), a leading U.S.-based multi-platform gene therapy company, today announces that the Company has been selected for addition to the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index® (NASDAQ: NBI). Rocket’s addition to the NBI will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 24, 2018.

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index tracks the performance of a set of securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology and ranked on an annual basis. All securities in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market or the NASDAQ Global Select Market and meet minimum market value and share volume requirements among other criteria.

In addition, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index is the basis for the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (SM) Fund. Options based on the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Fund trade on various exchanges. For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com.

