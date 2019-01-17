Rocket Science Comes to ATX West as OnRobot Announces General Availability of Gecko Gripper Built With NASA-created Technology

Unique new gripper offers cost-efficient alternative to vacuum
solutions, replacing compressed air with tactile technology that adhere
to surfaces the same way geckos climb. OnRobot will also exhibit the new
RG2-FT gripper, the first intelligent gripper to see and feel objects
using built-in force/torque sensing.
OnRobot,
a global leader in end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots,
announced today it will be co-exhibiting next month with Futura
Automation at the ATX West show, in Anaheim, CA, February 5-7.
OnRobot kicked off the new year by shipping pre-orders of its
newly-available Gecko
Gripper, that uses millions of micro-scaled fibrillar stalks that
adhere to a surface using powerful van der Waals forces — the same way
that geckos climb. On display for the first time at the ATX Show, the
Gecko Gripper lets robots pick up flat, smooth objects with significant
energy savings over existing grippers such as vacuum grippers, which
require compressed air that is costly, power-intensive, and bulky. The
Gecko Gripper interfaces with any type of robot and can pay for itself
in eight months in cost savings for electricity to compress air alone.
Now being sold to manufacturing companies worldwide, the Gecko Grippers
can affix to a wide range of surfaces including fragile items that
vacuum grippers can’t handle. The Gecko Gripper also offers competitive
advantages over electrostatic grippers, which are weaker and require
high-voltage systems to operate.
Inspired by Nature
Based on the nimble gecko lizards native
to the Southern Hemisphere, in its initial design the Gecko Gripper
progressed from a Stanford research project to the NASA
Jet Propulsion Lab to industry through multiple collaborations. The
original NASA use-case was for salvaging and repairing satellites such
as solar panels, given the Gecko Gripper’s unique ability to operate in
a vacuum. Perception Robotics created the first industrial grippers with
new polymer research that increased gripping strength by 5X. Perception
was then acquired by OnRobot, which is dedicated to developing and
commercializing innovation that helps manufacturers take full advantage
of collaborative robotics.
“The market reaction to the Gecko Gripper has been extremely positive,”
says Kristian Hulgard, OnRobot’s General Manager for Americas. “We see
the gripper now challenging traditional application and material
handling design in a wide range of delicate tasks such as picking up
porous and fragile objects like PCB boards,” says Hulgard, explaining
that the Gecko Gripper excels at picking up objects with holes that
vacuum grippers cannot address as they lose suction when air passes
through openings in the object.
In addition to the Gecko Gripper, OnRobot will have its RG2-FT
on display at ATX, a new gripper now generally available to
manufacturers around the world. An update to OnRobot’s first edition,
the RG2-FT now has built-in force/torque sensing, supporting work in
piece detection and centering. With inbuilt 6 axis F/T and proximity
laser sensors at the fingertips, the RG2-FT is the first intelligent
gripper on the market that can see and feel objects, thus ensuring
faster deployment of collaborative applications and ultimately higher
productivity.
“The RG2-FT gripper is a sophisticated—yet entirely accessible—new piece
of technology that manufacturers with tasks such as assembly, insertion,
and quality inspection are now requesting,” says Hulgard. “The
intelligent force feedback provided by the gripper’s sensors will also
help operators in adjusting their applications for optimal design and
positioning.”
OnRobot products are available in North America through a rapidly
expanding partner
network.
About OnRobot
Established in 2015, the company merged with
Perception Robotics and OptoForce in 2018, followed by a recent
acquisition of Purple Robotics. Now, the OnRobot product range features
a wide assortment of robot equipment, including: electric grippers,
force/torque sensors, gecko grippers, and tool changers. This new
combination of offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker and simpler to
automate tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling,
machine operation, assembly, and welding. The company plans to grow
through further acquisitions in the coming years. Headquartered in
Odense, Denmark, OnRobot’s North American office is located in Dallas,
TX. The company also has offices in Germany, China, Malaysia, and
Hungary.
For more information, visit www.onrobot.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005675/en/