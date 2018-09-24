Rocket Software : Expands Operations in Asia

Company names Paul Lin as senior channel manager for Asia-Pacific Region
Rocket
Software, a global technology provider that helps Fortune 500
companies and government agencies modernise critical enterprise
applications, today announced the addition of Paul Lin to the company’s
senior sales leadership team; he will oversee the company’s reseller and
sales operations in Southeast Asia. It’s the latest move in Rocket’s
strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, where the company has
already struck major deals with financial institutions such as CIMB
Bank, Erste Group Bank, Westpac Banking Group, and PT Bank Central Asia
Tbk.
Lin joins Rocket after serving in senior channel and partner management
positions at Prysm Inc., BT Group and Cisco. An accomplished business
leader with more than 20 years of professional experience in strategic
alliances, portfolio management, channel sales and business development
in the IT industry, Lin brings to Rocket a strong track record of
driving business growth, building C-level executive relationships,
developing channel partner programs and managing complex projects. He is
fluent in English and Chinese.
“In the short time he’s been here, Paul has already proven himself to be
an invaluable member of our channel management team,” said Rocket VP of
international sales Chip Salyards. “With his broad cultural knowledge
and proven experience in managing channels and strategic alliances, Paul
is helping us forge new and important connections. I look forward to
working with him and the rest of the APAC team to accelerate business
growth in this crucial region.”
“I am excited to be a part of Rocket’s fast-growing APAC team,” said
Lin. “Every day, companies and governments around the world use Rocket
solutions to reliably, efficiently and securely power the IT
infrastructure behind many of the world’s most critical financial,
healthcare, retail, and manufacturing applications. There is a large and
growing need in the APAC market for these kinds of technologies and as a
result we are seeing a lot of interest in our solutions.”
Rocket already maintains a major presence in APAC. Existing partners in
the region include IBM®, Silverlake, Multipolar Technology, Metro
Systems and S&I Systems. The company is currently working on a broad
range of initiatives in APAC, including projects to leverage technology
to better connect citizens with government and to help banks deliver
more personalized services for their customers.
“MSC and Rocket have a strong relationship that is measured in financial
results to date,” said Aekachai Limprasert, Vice President of Digital
Solutions Group at Metro Systems Corporation Public Company Limited, a
Bangkok-based IT solutions provider that licenses and customizes Rocket
solutions for businesses and government organizations in the
Asia-Pacific market. “Rocket is committed to collaborating with us to
address customer needs in this region while generating new market share
opportunities.”
About Rocket Software
Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com)
is a technology company that helps organisations in the IBM ecosystem
build solutions that meet today’s needs while extending the value of
their technology investments for the future. Thousands of companies
depend on Rocket to solve their most challenging business problems by
helping them run their existing infrastructure and data, as well as
extend those assets to take advantage of cloud, mobile, analytics, and
other future innovations. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham,
Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180923005021/en/