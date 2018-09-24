Rocket Software : Expands Operations in Asia

Company names Paul Lin as senior channel manager for Asia-Pacific Region

Rocket Software, a global technology provider that helps Fortune 500 companies and government agencies modernise critical enterprise applications, today announced the addition of Paul Lin to the company’s senior sales leadership team; he will oversee the company’s reseller and sales operations in Southeast Asia. It’s the latest move in Rocket’s strategic expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, where the company has already struck major deals with financial institutions such as CIMB Bank, Erste Group Bank, Westpac Banking Group, and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk.

Lin joins Rocket after serving in senior channel and partner management positions at Prysm Inc., BT Group and Cisco. An accomplished business leader with more than 20 years of professional experience in strategic alliances, portfolio management, channel sales and business development in the IT industry, Lin brings to Rocket a strong track record of driving business growth, building C-level executive relationships, developing channel partner programs and managing complex projects. He is fluent in English and Chinese.

“In the short time he’s been here, Paul has already proven himself to be an invaluable member of our channel management team,” said Rocket VP of international sales Chip Salyards. “With his broad cultural knowledge and proven experience in managing channels and strategic alliances, Paul is helping us forge new and important connections. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the APAC team to accelerate business growth in this crucial region.”

“I am excited to be a part of Rocket’s fast-growing APAC team,” said Lin. “Every day, companies and governments around the world use Rocket solutions to reliably, efficiently and securely power the IT infrastructure behind many of the world’s most critical financial, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing applications. There is a large and growing need in the APAC market for these kinds of technologies and as a result we are seeing a lot of interest in our solutions.”

Rocket already maintains a major presence in APAC. Existing partners in the region include IBM®, Silverlake, Multipolar Technology, Metro Systems and S&I Systems. The company is currently working on a broad range of initiatives in APAC, including projects to leverage technology to better connect citizens with government and to help banks deliver more personalized services for their customers.

“MSC and Rocket have a strong relationship that is measured in financial results to date,” said Aekachai Limprasert, Vice President of Digital Solutions Group at Metro Systems Corporation Public Company Limited, a Bangkok-based IT solutions provider that licenses and customizes Rocket solutions for businesses and government organizations in the Asia-Pacific market. “Rocket is committed to collaborating with us to address customer needs in this region while generating new market share opportunities.”

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com) is a technology company that helps organisations in the IBM ecosystem build solutions that meet today’s needs while extending the value of their technology investments for the future. Thousands of companies depend on Rocket to solve their most challenging business problems by helping them run their existing infrastructure and data, as well as extend those assets to take advantage of cloud, mobile, analytics, and other future innovations. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham, Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

