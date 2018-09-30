Rocket Software: Powering the Mobile Modern Mainframe

Rocket® BlueZone Web brings web and mobile mainframe terminal emulation
to the Asia-Pacific market
Rocket
Software, a global technology global technology provider and leader
in mainframe modernisation and optimisation, announced today that Rocket®
BlueZone® Web is now available in Australia and Southeast
Asia. BlueZone Web is designed to allow users to access mainframes and
other host-based systems and data using modern interfaces on mobile
devices. It drives value for host system-driven organizations by
empowering their team members to retrieve and use information from
anywhere in their systems on any web browser or tablet at any time.
“Terminal emulation has always been about extending the value of
existing technology investments rather than making users rip and replace
systems to meet their current and future needs,” said Rocket VP of
international sales Chip Salyards. “This product is the next evolution
of our terminal emulation suite because it extends the value of all
systems into the mobile era. We are excited to have the opportunity to
bring it to Australia so that organisations that rely on host-based
systems can compete and succeed in today’s competitive economy.”
Rocket BlueZone Web is a zero-footprint terminal emulator built for
mobile use, and is the latest addition to the powerful Rocket BlueZone
family of terminal emulators. The flexible, plugin-free solution is
designed to simplify essential tasks for today’s mobile workforces. It’s
built on Node.js, JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3, and offers out-of-the-box
authentication service for LDAP and SAP (RACF). The server is suitable
for installation on any platform that supports Node.js, and it supports
all modern web browsers regardless of device.
Extending mainframe access to tablets and other mobile devices is
particularly valuable to retailers. BlueZone Web enables employees to be
more productive and allows anyone on a sales floor to get the answers
they need via mobile device—without leaving the customer’s side. Staff
can even use tablets to monitor sales volume and quickly assess
inventory to determine restocking priorities—without ever visiting a
terminal. Warehouse employee can also enjoy improved productivity with
access to pick lists, inventory levels, bin restocking requests and
more, eliminating repeated trips to central terminals and providing
real-time visibility into high-priority tasks.
About Rocket Software
Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com)
is a technology company that helps organisations in the IBM ecosystem
build solutions that meet today’s needs while extending the value of
their technology investments for the future. Thousands of companies
depend on Rocket to solve their most challenging business problems by
helping them run their existing infrastructure and data, as well as
extend those assets to take advantage of cloud, mobile, analytics, and
other future innovations. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham,
Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.
