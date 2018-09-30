Rocket Software: Powering the Mobile Modern Mainframe

Rocket® BlueZone Web brings web and mobile mainframe terminal emulation to the Asia-Pacific market

Rocket Software, a global technology global technology provider and leader in mainframe modernisation and optimisation, announced today that Rocket® BlueZone® Web is now available in Australia and Southeast Asia. BlueZone Web is designed to allow users to access mainframes and other host-based systems and data using modern interfaces on mobile devices. It drives value for host system-driven organizations by empowering their team members to retrieve and use information from anywhere in their systems on any web browser or tablet at any time.

“Terminal emulation has always been about extending the value of existing technology investments rather than making users rip and replace systems to meet their current and future needs,” said Rocket VP of international sales Chip Salyards. “This product is the next evolution of our terminal emulation suite because it extends the value of all systems into the mobile era. We are excited to have the opportunity to bring it to Australia so that organisations that rely on host-based systems can compete and succeed in today’s competitive economy.”

Rocket BlueZone Web is a zero-footprint terminal emulator built for mobile use, and is the latest addition to the powerful Rocket BlueZone family of terminal emulators. The flexible, plugin-free solution is designed to simplify essential tasks for today’s mobile workforces. It’s built on Node.js, JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3, and offers out-of-the-box authentication service for LDAP and SAP (RACF). The server is suitable for installation on any platform that supports Node.js, and it supports all modern web browsers regardless of device.

Extending mainframe access to tablets and other mobile devices is particularly valuable to retailers. BlueZone Web enables employees to be more productive and allows anyone on a sales floor to get the answers they need via mobile device—without leaving the customer’s side. Staff can even use tablets to monitor sales volume and quickly assess inventory to determine restocking priorities—without ever visiting a terminal. Warehouse employee can also enjoy improved productivity with access to pick lists, inventory levels, bin restocking requests and more, eliminating repeated trips to central terminals and providing real-time visibility into high-priority tasks.

About Rocket Software

Rocket Software (www.rocketsoftware.com) is a technology company that helps organisations in the IBM ecosystem build solutions that meet today’s needs while extending the value of their technology investments for the future. Thousands of companies depend on Rocket to solve their most challenging business problems by helping them run their existing infrastructure and data, as well as extend those assets to take advantage of cloud, mobile, analytics, and other future innovations. Founded in 1990, Rocket is based in Waltham, Massachusetts with locations in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180930005010/en/