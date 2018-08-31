Rockhaven Resources : August 31st, 2018 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

August 31, 2018 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: RK) ('Rockhaven') announces that it has closed its $600,000 private placement with Strategic Metals Ltd. ('Strategic Metals'), its largest shareholder, as originally announced on August 28, 2018.The private placement consisted of the sale of 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling Strategic Metals to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 until August 31, 2020.

As a result of the closing of this private placement, Strategic Metals now holds 65,844,212 shares of Rockhaven, representing 41.75% of the 157,718,093 Rockhaven shares currently issued and outstanding.In the event Strategic Metals exercises all of the 2,000,000 warrants issued to it pursuant to this private placement and no other securities of Rockhaven were issued, Strategic Metals would then hold 67,844,212 shares of Rockhaven, which would represent 42.48% of the 159,718,093 shares of Rockhaven that would then be issued and outstanding.

All shares issued pursuant to this private placement, including any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the share purchase warrants forming part of the units subscribed for by Strategic Metals, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on January 1, 2019.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project.For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T: (604) 687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

