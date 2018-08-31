Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rockhaven Resources : August 31st, 2018 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

August 31, 2018 - Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: RK) ('Rockhaven') announces that it has closed its $600,000 private placement with Strategic Metals Ltd. ('Strategic Metals'), its largest shareholder, as originally announced on August 28, 2018.The private placement consisted of the sale of 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one-half (1/2) of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling Strategic Metals to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 until August 31, 2020.

As a result of the closing of this private placement, Strategic Metals now holds 65,844,212 shares of Rockhaven, representing 41.75% of the 157,718,093 Rockhaven shares currently issued and outstanding.In the event Strategic Metals exercises all of the 2,000,000 warrants issued to it pursuant to this private placement and no other securities of Rockhaven were issued, Strategic Metals would then hold 67,844,212 shares of Rockhaven, which would represent 42.48% of the 159,718,093 shares of Rockhaven that would then be issued and outstanding.

All shares issued pursuant to this private placement, including any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the share purchase warrants forming part of the units subscribed for by Strategic Metals, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on January 1, 2019.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project.For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T: (604) 687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Back to the News Releases page

Disclaimer

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pTENNECO : to Webcast Presentation at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
BU
03:43pTRINITY CAPITAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:42pEXELON : Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station Unit 2 Returns to Full Power
PU
03:42pGlobal Biologics Manufacturing Market 2018-2022| Introduction of New Biologic Drugs to Spur Growth| Technavio
BU
03:41pThe Global & Chinese Carbon Nano Materials Market - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:40pGLOBAL DENTAL LED CURING LIGHT INDUSTRY 2018-2023 : Focus on the Chinese Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
03:39pU.S.-Canada Talks Break Up With No Agreement
DJ
03:39pDocument Management Software Provider is Preferred Vendor for Auto Dealers Association
AC
03:38pU.S.-Canada trade talks conclude with no deal - Wall Street Journal
RE
03:38pMinfocus Announces TSXV Conditional Approval of New Coral Acquisition and Provides Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
4COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.