Rockingham City Council : City Moves to Clarify Recycling Confusion

While changes to the recycling process are currently being discussed by Perth's three material recovery facilities, residents in the City of Rockingham are encouraged to continue recycling as usual until further notice.

Mayor Barry Sammels said it was important residents across the City continued to recycle and dispose of their waste as they always had done under the three bin system.

'After China confirmed it would no longer be taking certain types of recyclable waste, there has been some confusion surrounding what residents should be recycling,' Mayor Sammels said.

'Following the changes overseas, the major material recovery facilities that look after the collection of the metropolitan area's recycling waste are currently deciding what should be included as part of a new recycling list.

'Once they have decided on a uniform strategy, all local governments, including the City of Rockingham, will then be able to inform residents of the guidelines they should follow.

'Until then the City encourages residents to continue recycling in the same manner they have done previously.'

For more information on what to put in your bins check out the bin collection flyer or visit the City's rubbish and recycling webpage.