Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rockingham City Council : City Moves to Clarify Recycling Confusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:26am CEST

While changes to the recycling process are currently being discussed by Perth's three material recovery facilities, residents in the City of Rockingham are encouraged to continue recycling as usual until further notice.

Mayor Barry Sammels said it was important residents across the City continued to recycle and dispose of their waste as they always had done under the three bin system.

'After China confirmed it would no longer be taking certain types of recyclable waste, there has been some confusion surrounding what residents should be recycling,' Mayor Sammels said.

'Following the changes overseas, the major material recovery facilities that look after the collection of the metropolitan area's recycling waste are currently deciding what should be included as part of a new recycling list.

'Once they have decided on a uniform strategy, all local governments, including the City of Rockingham, will then be able to inform residents of the guidelines they should follow.

'Until then the City encourages residents to continue recycling in the same manner they have done previously.'

For more information on what to put in your bins check out the bin collection flyer or visit the City's rubbish and recycling webpage.

Disclaimer

Rockingham City Council published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05pOil edges up, darker demand outlook tempers gains
RE
12:01pINSULET : to Showcase Its Omnipod DASH™ Insulin Management System at the American Association of Diabetes Educators Annual Conference
BU
11:59aGerman rail operator phases out Iran projects
RE
11:56aYALE UNIVERSITY : Study reveals clue to glass mystery
PU
11:56aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Zueitina Oil Company ...PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENT
PU
11:56aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Potato Working Group Chairman's Blog - 16 August
PU
11:52aTurkish lira firms before finance minister's presentation
RE
11:46aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : More than 420,000 people get on the housing ladder with Help to Buy
PU
11:45aBrazilians Denounce Their Leader, But Economists Offer Praise
DJ
11:40aChina, U.S. to hold lower-level trade talks in late August
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3TESLA : TESLA : FACE THE MUSIC US regulator wants answers over Musk tweet
4BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : presents half-year results and terminates loss-making low-end tr..
5CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.