Rockland Develops Antibody Proven to Detect SARS-CoV-2 in Patient Samples

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. has developed a critical antibody reagent essential to antibody tests used to determine SARS-CoV-2 exposure for patients suspected to have contracted COVID-19. This antibody specifically reacts with the SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid protein present in patient samples and has shown in various independent testing laboratories in the United States, Europe and Asia to be both highly specific and sensitive for SARS-CoV-2. This antibody has proven effective in lateral flow assays (immunochromatography), ELISA, Western blotting, Immunofluorescence microscopy, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, and immunohistochemistry.

Dr. Carl Ascoli, Chief Science Officer for Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. stated that, “This antibody is invaluable for the highly accurate detection of SARS-CoV-2 and subsequently COVID-19 disease in various types of patient samples, including nasal and throat swab extracts and saliva.” Rockland is currently in large scale production of this antibody for deployment in rapid tests that can be manufactured and distributed widely. This antibody configured in a rapid test for COVID-19 acts as the chip inside a computer, it powers the diagnostic test to give the intended result. To that end, Rockland’s Nucleocapsid Protein Antibody has been featured in the journal Nature (May 4). The article details how the Thiel lab (Bern, Switzerland) utilized a synthetic genomics platform to clone SARS-CoV-2 to facilitate the screening of antiviral compounds. Rockland’s Nucleocapsid Antibody was used as the detector for the presence or absence of viral protein synthesis post infection. This study resulted in emergency approval for antiviral medications. “We embrace and welcome this opportunity to help to solve this global problem,” said James Fendrick, Rockland’s Chief Executive Officer. “This project validates efforts and investments that we at Rockland have made in technology that supports production of critical reagents for biologics and research.”

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. has a long established history of providing critical antibody reagents and related tools for the In Vitro Diagnostic industry as a qualified raw material supplier especially in the area of infectious diseases. We have successfully generated and commercialized antibodies to viral proteins corresponding to SARS Coronavirus, H5N1 influenza, H1N1 Neuraminidase H7N9, Avian Influenza A, Swine H1N1 Neuraminidase and others including viral receptors like ACE2. Many of these antibodies have been used either directly or indirectly for vaccine development, drug discovery and diagnostic detection.

About Rockland

Established in 1962, Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. is a global biotechnology company manufacturing tools for basic, applied, and clinical research in functional genomics, gene therapy, and drug discovery markets. Rockland privately held and operates a manufacturing facility with antibody and protein production capabilities near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Global markets are supported through a highly specialized network of key distributors. Our laboratories consist of over 60,000 square feet, producing antibodies and antibody-based tools that are used to help define mechanisms related to cell function and disease. Our reputation is based on attention to detail, customer service, and continuous investment in the tools and technologies required to develop a world-class product line. We understand and appreciate how our products are helping solve significant global problems in life science research. We take great care to validate our products before they reach any research laboratory. Each lot of every product goes through rigorous quality-control testing and multi-assay validation in our own facilities for consistent performance.

Company Name and Product are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Company Name in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005586/en/