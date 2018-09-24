Rockline Industries : Donates 3,000 Cases of Cleaning and Personal Care Products to Support Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

Rockline Industries, a leading manufacturer of consumer, health care,
industrial and institutional wet wipes, has donated more than 3,000
cases of supplies to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. The products
were offered to help provide comfort and make household cleanup and
personal cleanliness easier after widespread flooding and storm-related
damage.
The company facilitated donations through Convoy
of Hope, a nonprofit charity leading recovery efforts and providing
relief to Hurricane Florence victims. The organization was one of the
first to mobilize in the region and start providing assistance. Convoy
of Hope teams on the ground have been distributing relief supplies to
storm survivors, coordinating volunteers and assisting in cleanup
efforts. Rockline’s contribution included a variety of wet wipes such as
facial and body care wipes, disposable baby wipes and household cleaning
wipes. As people face a long recovery ahead after tremendous flooding,
household cleaning wipes are in especially high demand and can be useful
in the cleanup process.
“On behalf of all Rockline employees, our hearts go out to the millions
of Americans impacted by Hurricane Florence,” said company president
Randy Rudolph. “With such devastating damage and continued threats from
flooding, we hope to offer our resources and support to those in need.”
About Rockline Industries
Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in
Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of
coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional
wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created
first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer, and
continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry.
Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing
facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and
South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.
