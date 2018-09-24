Log in
Rockline Industries : Donates 3,000 Cases of Cleaning and Personal Care Products to Support Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

09/24/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Nearly 20,000 items fill 32 pallets headed for impacted region

Rockline Industries, a leading manufacturer of consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes, has donated more than 3,000 cases of supplies to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. The products were offered to help provide comfort and make household cleanup and personal cleanliness easier after widespread flooding and storm-related damage.

The company facilitated donations through Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit charity leading recovery efforts and providing relief to Hurricane Florence victims. The organization was one of the first to mobilize in the region and start providing assistance. Convoy of Hope teams on the ground have been distributing relief supplies to storm survivors, coordinating volunteers and assisting in cleanup efforts. Rockline’s contribution included a variety of wet wipes such as facial and body care wipes, disposable baby wipes and household cleaning wipes. As people face a long recovery ahead after tremendous flooding, household cleaning wipes are in especially high demand and can be useful in the cleanup process.

“On behalf of all Rockline employees, our hearts go out to the millions of Americans impacted by Hurricane Florence,” said company president Randy Rudolph. “With such devastating damage and continued threats from flooding, we hope to offer our resources and support to those in need.”

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer, and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.


© Business Wire 2018
