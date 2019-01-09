Rockline Industries : Releases 10th Annual Sustainability Report

Reductions in energy use, emissions and solid waste of filters put Rockline within reach of 2020 environmental goals

Rockline Industries recently released its 10th annual Environmental Sustainability Report, highlighting major progress in energy consumption and waste reduction moving the company closer to achieving its environmental sustainability goals for 2020.

Rockline Industries, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes, made a long-term commitment ten years ago to using the most sustainable materials and business practices available. The 2018 report highlights a more than 5 percent reduction in GHG emissions and energy use per standard unit through manufacturing efficiencies and substantial gains toward reducing wastewater and solid waste of filters through continued efforts in waste reduction and expanded recycling programs.

“Over the last ten years, I have been continually inspired by the commitment of our associates to achieve and exceed our sustainability goals,” said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. “Our progress in this area is due to their daily hard work to ensure that every area of our company is using best practices that help our environment and the world we all live in.”

Rockline’s sustainability approach is guided by three primary long-term aspirations: achieving fossil fuel independence through a shift toward clean, low-carbon energy, minimizing waste and its impact on the environment, and developing ecologically intelligent products that are sustainable.

Says Dustin Davis, corporate sustainability program manager, “Looking ahead to 2020, we are focused on increasing landfill diversion rates, and developing programs that foster a circular model for product and packaging life cycles. We have also committed to sourcing pulp-based raw materials from sustainable sources in support of Rockline’s goal to achieve net zero deforestation.”

For more information about Rockline’s environmental program and to download the 2018 Environmental Sustainability Report, visit http://www.rocklineind.com/about-us/environmental-sustainability/.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer, and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005590/en/