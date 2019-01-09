Rockline Industries : Releases 10th Annual Sustainability Report

Rockline Industries recently released its 10th annual Environmental
Sustainability Report, highlighting major progress in energy consumption
and waste reduction moving the company closer to achieving its
environmental sustainability goals for 2020.
Rockline Industries, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of coffee
filters and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes, made a long-term
commitment ten years ago to using the most sustainable materials and
business practices available. The 2018 report highlights a more than 5
percent reduction in GHG emissions and energy use per standard unit
through manufacturing efficiencies and substantial gains toward reducing
wastewater and solid waste of filters through continued efforts in waste
reduction and expanded recycling programs.
“Over the last ten years, I have been continually inspired by the
commitment of our associates to achieve and exceed our sustainability
goals,” said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. “Our
progress in this area is due to their daily hard work to ensure that
every area of our company is using best practices that help our
environment and the world we all live in.”
Rockline’s sustainability approach is guided by three primary long-term
aspirations: achieving fossil fuel independence through a shift toward
clean, low-carbon energy, minimizing waste and its impact on the
environment, and developing ecologically intelligent products that are
sustainable.
Says Dustin Davis, corporate sustainability program manager, “Looking
ahead to 2020, we are focused on increasing landfill diversion rates,
and developing programs that foster a circular model for product and
packaging life cycles. We have also committed to sourcing pulp-based raw
materials from sustainable sources in support of Rockline’s goal to
achieve net zero deforestation.”
For more information about Rockline’s environmental program and to
download the 2018 Environmental Sustainability Report, visit http://www.rocklineind.com/about-us/environmental-sustainability/.
About Rockline Industries
Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in
Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of
coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional
wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created
first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer, and
continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry.
Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing
facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and
South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.
