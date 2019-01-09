Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rockline Industries : Releases 10th Annual Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 11:01am EST

Reductions in energy use, emissions and solid waste of filters put Rockline within reach of 2020 environmental goals

Rockline Industries recently released its 10th annual Environmental Sustainability Report, highlighting major progress in energy consumption and waste reduction moving the company closer to achieving its environmental sustainability goals for 2020.

Rockline Industries, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, medical and commercial wet wipes, made a long-term commitment ten years ago to using the most sustainable materials and business practices available. The 2018 report highlights a more than 5 percent reduction in GHG emissions and energy use per standard unit through manufacturing efficiencies and substantial gains toward reducing wastewater and solid waste of filters through continued efforts in waste reduction and expanded recycling programs.

“Over the last ten years, I have been continually inspired by the commitment of our associates to achieve and exceed our sustainability goals,” said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries. “Our progress in this area is due to their daily hard work to ensure that every area of our company is using best practices that help our environment and the world we all live in.”

Rockline’s sustainability approach is guided by three primary long-term aspirations: achieving fossil fuel independence through a shift toward clean, low-carbon energy, minimizing waste and its impact on the environment, and developing ecologically intelligent products that are sustainable.

Says Dustin Davis, corporate sustainability program manager, “Looking ahead to 2020, we are focused on increasing landfill diversion rates, and developing programs that foster a circular model for product and packaging life cycles. We have also committed to sourcing pulp-based raw materials from sustainable sources in support of Rockline’s goal to achieve net zero deforestation.”

For more information about Rockline’s environmental program and to download the 2018 Environmental Sustainability Report, visit http://www.rocklineind.com/about-us/environmental-sustainability/.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer, and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aOPPLE LIGHTING : All India Trade Partner Meet 2019
AQ
11:10aTAKKT AG : TAKKT resolves repositioning of the Hubert Group
EQ
11:09aCORRECTION : Appointment of Auditor
PU
11:09aNRF 2019 PREVIEW : How Cisco and its partner ecosystem are changing the Retail Industry!
PU
11:09aJASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA : Current Report No. 2/2019
PU
11:08aKing & Spalding Adds Public Finance Partner in Atlanta
GL
11:07aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:07aGlobal Two-wheeler Ignition Switch Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 8% During 2019-2023| Technavio
BU
11:06aNATIONAL MICROFINANCE BANK : NMB Supports Chamwino Health Centres
AQ
11:06aRICHLAND RESOURCES : Tanzanite One, Gr Conflict Resolution Offers Great Relief to Gemstone Miners
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3U.S.-China trade talks conclude as hopes of a deal build
4BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.