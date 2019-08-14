Log in
Rockwall Crossing To Host Back To School Bash

08/14/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

ROCKWALL, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwall Crossing is excited to help shoppers go back to school in style at the Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 17. From 2pm to 4pm, shoppers can visit the KDGE - Star 102.1 radio remote tent and enter to win hundreds of dollars in gift cards and prizes. Shoppers can also enjoy free rock climbing and fun demonstrations by Rockwall Cycling and Hobby Town.  

During the Back to School Bash, shoppers can stock up on back to school essentials and save big on brands like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Famous Footwear and more. Plus, try delicious gourmet samples from Popcorn Papa and visit PetSmart's adoption event.

Rockwall Crossing is conveniently located at the I-30 frontage road between Texas 205 and Mims Road. For further information on mall updates and events, like Rockwall Crossing at facebook.com/rockwallcrossing. Rockwall Crossing is managed by The Woodmont Company.

About The Woodmont Company
Founded in 1980, The Woodmont Company is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas. The Woodmont Company specializes in retail properties and has expertise in ground-up development, redevelopment, asset management, property management, investment sales, marketing and leasing of regional malls, outlet centers, power centers, community centers, lifestyle centers, neighborhood centers and specialty centers. The Woodmont Company has developed more than 15 million square feet of retail real estate throughout the United States with a value of more than $4 billion and currently owns, manages and/or leases more than 15 million square feet of shopping centers, including third party management and leasing for institutional clients, realty advisors and private investors. For more information, please visit www.woodmont.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockwall-crossing-to-host-back-to-school-bash-300902047.html

SOURCE The Woodmont Company


© PRNewswire 2019
