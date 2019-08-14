Rockwall Crossing To Host Back To School Bash

ROCKWALL, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwall Crossing is excited to help shoppers go back to school in style at the Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 17. From 2pm to 4pm, shoppers can visit the KDGE - Star 102.1 radio remote tent and enter to win hundreds of dollars in gift cards and prizes. Shoppers can also enjoy free rock climbing and fun demonstrations by Rockwall Cycling and Hobby Town.

During the Back to School Bash, shoppers can stock up on back to school essentials and save big on brands like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Famous Footwear and more. Plus, try delicious gourmet samples from Popcorn Papa and visit PetSmart's adoption event.

Rockwall Crossing is conveniently located at the I-30 frontage road between Texas 205 and Mims Road. For further information on mall updates and events, like Rockwall Crossing at facebook.com/rockwallcrossing. Rockwall Crossing is managed by The Woodmont Company.

About The Woodmont Company

