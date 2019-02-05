Rockwood Equity Partners : and SYNEO Team Partner on Management Buyout

Rockwood Equity Partners, a lower middle market private investment firm,
announced today that it has completed a management buyout of SYNEO, a
provider of manufacturing equipment, cutting tools and services for the
medical device and electronics manufacturing industries. SYNEO was
formed in 2011 via a merger between ASG Medical Systems and Technical
Innovations and is headquartered in Florida, with an additional
manufacturing division in Texas and sales and service functions in
Europe and Asia.
SYNEO’s primary solutions serve catheter, guidewire and
minimally-invasive medical device applications. The company’s
comprehensive lines of Accu-branded and SYNEO Sharp products are known
for delivering an unparalleled level of sharpness and precision,
enhancing catheter and surgical device applications through automated
handling, cutting, drilling and precision hole-punching capabilities.
Additionally, SYNEO serves the electronics manufacturing industry with
its servo-electric press solutions, which provide pin connector pressing
equipment for high force applications.
“We feel strongly about the outlook for both segments of SYNEO’s
business. SYNEO’s medical device business is well-positioned to benefit
from the tailwinds around minimally invasive surgery and leverage its
proprietary sharpening capabilities, and its electronics business offers
innovative automation solutions that are second to none,” said Brett
Keith, Managing Partner of Rockwood. “The SYNEO and Rockwood partnership
marries a hard-charging and focused management team with Rockwood’s
expertise in accelerating the growth of lower middle market businesses.”
“A partnership with Rockwood is a perfect strategic fit for SYNEO,” said
Tyler Wackman, SYNEO CEO. “SYNEO and Rockwood are well-aligned in our
vision to become the first choice for automated processing solutions and
services to customers in life-advancing industries. The SYNEO management
team and I are ready to roll our sleeves up with Rockwood and take SYNEO
to the next level. We are particularly excited about partnering with
Rockwood’s River Guide network to open new doors and accelerate our
growth in the coming years.”
Rockwood is investing alongside members of SYNEO’s management team,
which will continue to lead the company. CIBC and Northcreek Mezzanine
provided financing for the transaction.
As part of the growth strategy, Rockwood is seeking add-ons and
partnership opportunities for both SYNEO’s medical and electronics
businesses. Potential opportunities should be directed to Kate Faust,
Partner, Business Development, at kfaust@rockwoodequity.com.
Rockwood Equity Partners (www.rockwoodequity.com)
is an operationally-focused investment firm serving lower middle market
businesses in regulated industries, including healthcare, aerospace and
defense and process control, as well as specialized industrials. The
firm invests in corporate divestitures/carve-outs and privately-owned
manufacturers, value-added distributors and industrial service
companies. Rockwood takes a values-based approach to sourcing and
investing in companies and looks to leverage its Rockwood River Guide
network and proprietary tool kit for growing lower middle market
businesses.
SYNEO (www.syneoco.com)
is a vertically-integrated designer and manufacturer of machine
automation and cutting tool products for the medical device and
electronics manufacturing services industries. Its installed machine
base is comprised of 2,600+ machine installations, serving the needs of
top-tier medical device and printed circuit board manufacturers. Its
cutting tool division supplies more than 250,000 hole-making products
annually, serving medical manufacturing and R&D institute needs.
Additionally, SYNEO provides medical device contract manufacturing
services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005661/en/