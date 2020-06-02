Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design : announces new President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) Board of Directors is excited to announce the college's new president, Brent FitchPresident Fitch boldly joins RMCAD amid a time of responsible growth, diligent progression and strategic adaptation, and will serve to continue our community on the same path.

A focused and versatile forward thinker, President Fitch is a highly knowledgeable senior administrator with a strategic vision in higher education and a proven track record creating and executing effective faculty, employee and student success programs that address ever-changing needs, both short and long-term. Previously, he served in several roles at University of Phoenix including Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management and he also was a strategic institutional advisor while working at Blackboard.

After starting his new role, President Fitch is excited about the opportunity ahead. "As my first week as the President of Rocky Mountain College for Art + Design comes to a close, I feel not only humbled but also honored to be joining such a phenomenally creative, innovative and collaborative learning institution," he said. "Each one of you [students] plays an important role in the RMCAD Family, and I am thrilled to fulfill my dream of leading such a community. Built on a rich tradition of helping its members make their expressive mark on the world, RMCAD is a place where we will achieve our goals together."

President Fitch is looking forward to leading the RMCAD COVID-19 Task Force as RMCAD continues to work towards reopening its campus for classes while following local, state and federal guidelines. He is excited about continuing RMCAD's excellence in art and design education and its dedication to serving our students, their learning, and their growth.

President Fitch's vision is a direct reflection of RMCAD's first mission statement – our students come first. The New Orleans native is thrilled to continue paving the path of success for Colorado's only art college. "I want to thank you for being a part of our past and helping us build a bright future. Transparency and interaction will be the foundations of our creative connection, and I can't wait to engage with each of you over the next few months. In the meantime, I am always here to serve. If you wish to contact me, my virtual door is always open," he said.

PR Contact:
Daron Rodriguez
drodriguez@rmcad.edu 

Chris Daley
cdaley@rmcad.edu

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rocky-mountain-college-of-art--design-announces-new-president-301069479.html

SOURCE Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pNEXWAY AG : Capital Increase fully subscribed
EQ
02:29pNike's “For Once, Don't Do It” Rallies Strong Support, But Not Without Controversy
GL
02:26pInterview with World Bank Country Manager for Albania on Social and Economic Impacts of COVID-19
PU
02:26pREPSOL : International Finance B.V. closes two undated and subordinated bonds issuances for an aggregate principal amount of 1,500 million euros
PU
02:25pCRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:25pVAPIANO : sells the major part of its business to investor group
EQ
02:23pU.S. board urges helicopter manufacturers to add crash-data recorders
RE
02:22pSpain says digital tax won't discriminate against countries as U.S. ups ante
RE
02:21pPresident Ghani speaks with World Bank Delegation via VTC
PU
02:21pSOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE : SFL – Goldman Sachs signs lease for over 80% of office space in 83 Marceau
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group