Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design : announces new President

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) Board of Directors is excited to announce the college's new president, Brent Fitch. President Fitch boldly joins RMCAD amid a time of responsible growth, diligent progression and strategic adaptation, and will serve to continue our community on the same path.

A focused and versatile forward thinker, President Fitch is a highly knowledgeable senior administrator with a strategic vision in higher education and a proven track record creating and executing effective faculty, employee and student success programs that address ever-changing needs, both short and long-term. Previously, he served in several roles at University of Phoenix including Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management and he also was a strategic institutional advisor while working at Blackboard.

After starting his new role, President Fitch is excited about the opportunity ahead. "As my first week as the President of Rocky Mountain College for Art + Design comes to a close, I feel not only humbled but also honored to be joining such a phenomenally creative, innovative and collaborative learning institution," he said. "Each one of you [students] plays an important role in the RMCAD Family, and I am thrilled to fulfill my dream of leading such a community. Built on a rich tradition of helping its members make their expressive mark on the world, RMCAD is a place where we will achieve our goals together."

President Fitch is looking forward to leading the RMCAD COVID-19 Task Force as RMCAD continues to work towards reopening its campus for classes while following local, state and federal guidelines. He is excited about continuing RMCAD's excellence in art and design education and its dedication to serving our students, their learning, and their growth.

President Fitch's vision is a direct reflection of RMCAD's first mission statement – our students come first. The New Orleans native is thrilled to continue paving the path of success for Colorado's only art college. "I want to thank you for being a part of our past and helping us build a bright future. Transparency and interaction will be the foundations of our creative connection, and I can't wait to engage with each of you over the next few months. In the meantime, I am always here to serve. If you wish to contact me, my virtual door is always open," he said.

