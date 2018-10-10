Rocky Mountain Dealerships : RME $2,500 Entertainment Sponsorship for Scholarship

RME is proud to sponsor the Exhibition Park and the Rotary Club of Lethbridge East as they are partnering to provide a new $10,000 scholarship award program for a top agricultural student.

The scholarship is designed to recognize the importance of agriculture in the region by supporting an accomplished student in their pursuit of an agricultural career.

The club has been chartered for 58 years and some of the founding members were farmers and ranchers in the community. Just another reason why RME wanted to stand behind the initiative.

RME feels that these organizations are the pillars of community, and the support they provide to their locals is invaluable, as they encourage the next generation to part take in the rewarding work that agriculture provides.