Rodda Paint Company Introduces: New SharkSkin® Primer/Sealer

09/03/2020 | 08:38am EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodda Paint Company, the largest family-owned paint manufacturer in the Northwest, announces the release of SharkSkin Primer/Sealer — a new flexible, semi-elastomeric, acrylic water-based Primer/Sealer designed to stabilize surfaces and increase the adhesion of solid top coats, such as SharkSkin Solid Hide stain.

SharkSkin Primer/Sealer is formulated to promote adhesion to structurally sound surfaces, such as CMU, plaster and concrete as well as horizontal and vertical wood surfaces.

A unique copolymer design, SharkSkin Primer/Sealer penetrates and seals porous surfaces as well as locks down deteriorating surfaces in order to extend the service life and performance of top coats. It covers the existing finish to seal the edges of peeling and checked old coatings to lock them down for a uniform top coat.

SharkSkin Primer/Sealer remains flexible over the paint's service life, thereby reducing cracking and peeling of the top coat.

NOTE: SharkSkin Primer/Sealer is a transparent primer and not tintable. SharkSkin Primer/Sealer can ONLY BE USED UNDER a SOLID top coat - NOT for use under a transparent, semi-transparent, clear or penetrating deck coating.

Product Features:

Recommended Uses:

• Penetrates into cracked and weathered surfaces

• Adhesion promoter for exterior horizontal and vertical wood surfaces, composite or cement board siding, stucco, concrete, CMU and other cementitious surfaces

• Promotes adhesion and extends the longevity of top coats

• Great for exterior wood decks, deck railings, fences, patios, stair treads, soffits and trim

• Helps reduce future cracking and peeling

• Excellent for use on weathered, worn or previously coated decks and siding

• Seals porous surfaces

• Ideal for residential and commercial projects

• Locks down deteriorating surfaces


To learn more about SharkSkin Primer/Sealer or to locate a Rodda Paint retailer, visit: https://www.roddapaint.com/professionals/product-profiles/primers-sealers/exterior/sharkskin-primer-sealer

About Rodda Paint Company

Rodda Paint Company is the largest family-owned paint manufacturer in the Northwest with offices and manufacturing facilities located in Portland, Oregon and is an independent subsidiary of the Cloverdale Group based in Surrey, BC, Canada. Rodda Paint Co. manufactures and distributes quality paints, high-performance industrial coatings, and professional painting supplies demanded by the industry's various customer segments through its 99+ retail locations across the Northwest, including 60 full-service company stores. Rodda Paint Co. is a service oriented company that has been building lasting relationships with customers, partners and vendors for more than 80 years and recognizes the value of long-term, experienced and well-trained employees to become a sustaining resource for every customer segment.

Rodda Media Contact:
Jason Lawrence, Director of Marketing; 246769@email4pr.com 
Priya Bhagat, Marketing Program Manager; 246769@email4pr.com
971.291.3179

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rodda-paint-company-introduces-new-sharkskin-primersealer-301123528.html

SOURCE Rodda Paint


© PRNewswire 2020
