Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rodizio Grill®, America’s First Brazilian Steakhouse®, to open fourth location in Florida  

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 05:42pm CEST

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodizio Grill® to open in Fort Lauderdale at Dania Pointe late next year. This location marks the brand’s fourth restaurant in Florida.

“Our locations in Southwest Florida have been extremely successful and well-received by the community,” said Ivan Utrera, Founder of Rodizio Grill. “When Kimco Realty approached Rodizio with this prospect, we jumped at the chance to be part of Broward County’s preeminent lifestyle destination in one of the fastest-growing markets in Florida. I can’t wait to bring our distinctive culture and authentic Brazilian dining experience to residents and visitors alike.”

Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill was the first Brazilian “churrasco” steakhouse in the United States. More than twenty years later, the brand remains known for its playful Brazilian spirit, authentic menu offerings and family-friendly atmosphere. The unique concept features rotisserie grilled meat, expertly seasoned and carved tableside by traditionally dressed Gauchos. While the meats are the main attraction, they are complemented with an award-winning gourmet salad bar, marked by original salads, fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, and authentic hot side dishes. Rodizio Grill’s reputation hinges on its unparalleled selection of real, fresh-pressed juices, homemade Brazilian Limeades, signature cocktails and an extensive wine list featuring a variety of Brazilian imported wine and beer. At the end of the meal, guests can enjoy a selection of exclusive, homemade desserts authentic to the entire experience – a treat not found anywhere else.

Rodizio Grill Fort Lauderdale at Dania Pointe is located off Interstate 95, between Griffin Road and Stirling Road. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.  

About Rodizio Grill®:
Established in 1995, Rodizio Grill® The Brazilian Steakhouse™ is the first authentic Brazilian steakhouse in the U.S., founded by Ivan Utrera, who wanted to bring this popular Brazilian Churrascaria concept, along with cherished family recipes, to the USA from his home country of Brazil. Rodizio Grill’s all-inclusive menu offers unlimited Brazilian sides, over 30 gourmet salads, and rotisserie grilled meats and grilled items, carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. For more information, visit Rodizio.com.

Contact: Ashlee Hille
Director of Marketing
marketing@rodiziogrill.com

Rodizio Grill logo jpg.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:25pM&T BANK : DE Turf hosts Special Olympics clinic on one-year anniversary
AQ
06:25pStudies from M. Kandyla and Colleagues Reveal New Findings on Photocatalytics
AQ
06:25pKB HOME : Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks of Legacy in Celina
AQ
06:25pJVM : "Blister Packing Device And Blister Pack Packing Method" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180265232)
AQ
06:25pHI LEX : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Reciprocating Device", for Approval (USPTO 20180266151)
AQ
06:25pSUBARU : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Vehicle Control Apparatus", for Approval (USPTO 20180265017)
AQ
06:25pSEC Charges Real Estate Developer With Fraud in Project Tied to New Commuter Rail Station
NE
06:24pLondon-based Silk Investment Ltd Selects Ultimus Fund Solutions to Provide Mutual Fund Services
AQ
06:24pRESEARCH CONDUCTED AT UNIVERSITY OF CANTERBURY HAS UPDATED OUR KNOWLEDGE ABOUT SMOKING (PREDICTING SHORT-TERM UPTAKE OF ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES : Effects of Nicotine, Subjective Effects, and Simulated Demand)
AQ
06:24pLEE CHI ENTERPRISES : "Quick Release Device For Bicycle Wheel" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180264880)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
2Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3BLACKROCK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
4DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares slide as U.S. criminal inquiry spooks investors
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO -- 3rd Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.