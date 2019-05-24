Rodney Davis : Davis Urges Trade Deal with China and Vote on USMCA for Farmers

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today released this statement urging a trade deal with China and the House to vote on the USMCA trade agreement. The statement comes after the administration announced a trade relief package for farmers.

'The trade relief package announced by the White House yesterday is necessary for our farmers, but they really need to see results with these trade negotiations and I still remain optimistic that President Trump can reach a deal with China. However, it's not just the administration that can help our farmers, Congress can help our farmers and our entire economy by approving the USMCA trade agreement. This new deal keeps most tariffs at zero and addresses many longstanding trade imbalances that has put American products at a disadvantage for too many years,' said Davis.