Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rodney Davis : Davis Urges Trade Deal with China and Vote on USMCA for Farmers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:04pm EDT

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today released this statement urging a trade deal with China and the House to vote on the USMCA trade agreement. The statement comes after the administration announced a trade relief package for farmers.

'The trade relief package announced by the White House yesterday is necessary for our farmers, but they really need to see results with these trade negotiations and I still remain optimistic that President Trump can reach a deal with China. However, it's not just the administration that can help our farmers, Congress can help our farmers and our entire economy by approving the USMCA trade agreement. This new deal keeps most tariffs at zero and addresses many longstanding trade imbalances that has put American products at a disadvantage for too many years,' said Davis.

Disclaimer

Rodney Davis published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 01:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54p2019 CPF Summer Board Meeting Sponsors To Date
PU
09:54pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : U.S., China bicker over ‘extravagant expectations' on trade deal
PU
09:49pUNBRIDLED ENTHUSIASM : A Bright Future for Ag
PU
09:35pWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Trade protection doesn't have to exclude growth stocks
RE
09:09pJOHN B LARSON : Larson Hosts Delegation of Students and Mentors from Greater Hartford
PU
09:04pRODNEY DAVIS : Davis Urges Trade Deal with China and Vote on USMCA for Farmers
PU
07:09pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : CBDT extends due dates of TDS compliance in respect of deductors in the State of Odisha
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : Support to Small and Medium Critical to Boosting Agriculture in Ukraine
PU
06:28pUKRAINE : Program-for-Results on Accelerating Private Investment in Agriculture
PU
06:28pWORLD BANK : Turkey Sustainable Cities II Additional Financing Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : facial recognition ban won just 2% of shareholder vote
2RUMBLEON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
3ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : ADAMAS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $5..
4JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP : JACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership ZACCARO JOANNE CA..
5VERINT SYSTEMS INC. : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Verint Systems..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About