Rodney Napier Tops off The Venue at Belden with T.J. Maxx Deal

09/07/2018 | 12:49am CEST

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / When Rodney Napier saw a neglected shopping district, he saw an opportunity. Since the delivery of the project in 2016, this has grown steadily to become the thriving go-to spot, offering the locals and Hall of Fame City visitors a variety of shopping and dining options. With occupancy rates now at 100%, The Venue at Belden is one of the great success stories that unfolded under the direction of Rodney Napier.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511500/a32bdd3a-dbe8-41c0-9232-f9aa47cc2709.jpeg

This thriving commercial space is located in Stark County's Everhard Road and Whipple Avenue, in the super-regional 581,000-person Belden Village trade area. The 150,000 square feet destination, The Venue sits directly across from Belden Village's Mega Mall, which attracts five million customers a year. The trade area boasts a daytime population of more than 289,000 employees, including 20,000 college students, according to Canton-based property agent Goodman Real Estate Services. This booming spot was the result of a project undertaken by Rodney Napier in partnership with DeVille Development, whose joint efforts have delivered a shopping center that impresses with its upscale architecture and design.

Visitors to The Venue at Belden will find a wealth of opportunities for shopping and dining. In addition to T.J. Maxx, retailers that operate on the premises include Earth Fare, HomeGoods, Stein Mart, Kirkland's, Talbots, Sketchers, and Malley's Chocolates. There is an equally rich choice of places to dine, among them Italian-style restaurant Fazoli's, Moe's Southwest Grill, Jersey Mike's Subs, and American Oven Homestyle Kitchen. Craft beer lovers received a wonderful surprise early in 2018, when Fat Head's Brewery chose The Venue at Belden for its fourth US location. As reported by local media, the eagerly awaited brewery with taphouse spreads over 10,000 square feet at the east end of the center.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511500/3a0c06f7-c09c-471b-ad95-c6eb8e41108e.jpeg

A testament to the success of the development is the fact that it has achieved 100% occupancy - T.J. Maxx opens its doors in early 2019. The popularity of the shopping area also transpires through the numerous online reviews visitors have posted, praising the retail mix, the selection of restaurants, the ample parking space, and the overall atmosphere of the place.

Rodney Napier has established himself as a highly successful entrepreneur and a dedicated philanthropist. He remains the chairman of Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings, which he founded in 2001. Starting out with a single-product idea, this business organization employs more than 100 associates and generates annual revenues in excess of $50 million. Rodney Napier also oversees a portfolio of companies which includes Universal Physicians, Lincoln Treasury, NOD Real Estate, and Napier Florida Development. Much of his philanthropic work is related to The Granted Wish Foundation - a Canton, Ohio-based non-profit organization he founded in 2005 to care and provide for physically challenged children and young adults. As chairman of the foundation and a patron of numerous other philanthropic projects, Rodney Napier has donated land and money to support projects focused on improving children's life.

Rodney Napier - Business Leader and Philanthropist: http://rodneynapiernews.com

The Venue at Belden flourishing: http://www.cantonrep.com/special/20180704/venue-at-belden-flourishing

Rodney Napier - AMCH Proud to Support The Granted Wish Foundation: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rodney-napier-amch-proud-support-035000174.html

Contact Information

RodneyNapierNews.com
http://rodneynapiernews.com
contact@rodneynapiernews.com

SOURCE: Rodney Napier

https://www.accesswire.com/511500/Rodney-Napier-Tops-off-The-Venue-at-Belden-with-TJ-Maxx-Deal

