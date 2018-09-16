Roeder Wellness Center to Focus on Chiropractic Care for Auto Accident Injuries

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Carrie Roeder, a chiropractor in Mission Valley, San Diego CA, announces that her practice will place an increased emphasis on providing services to auto injury victims. The San Diego chiropractor has evaluated, diagnosed, and provided natural chiropractic care for pain relief at the Roeder Chiropractic Wellness Center for over 15 years. She has treated many automobile accident victims who are often in severe pain and may present with car crash injuries such as neck pain and back pain. A patient’s spinal column may be misaligned or a disc might have herniated as a result of the impact. A common complaint is the shoulder and neck stiffness, headaches and fogginess associated with the effects of whiplash. Joints or discs that have moved out of place can also pinch a nerve, resulting in excruciating pain.



The life-altering impact of these injuries led Dr. Roeder to decide to gear the focus of her practice on providing San Diego residents with excellent care for auto accident injuries. Although some auto accident victims may feel intense pain immediately after the incident, pain may build more slowly for others. Dr. Roeder advises that it is best to seek treatment as soon as possible following an accident because any conditions left untreated can become chronic and cause life-long afflictions.

Dr. Roeder graduated magna cum laude from Life Chiropractic College West in 2001 and received a Qualified Medical Evaluator certification in 2003. She feels that this new focus on providing auto accident injury treatment is a positive evolution for her practice. “People injured in auto accidents often turn to prescription drugs to deal with the pain,” she commented. “But I want them to know that seeing a chiropractor first for auto accident injuries can give their body a chance to do what it does best -- to heal itself naturally. I do not try to ‘mask’ the pain the patient is experiencing. Instead, I look to find its underlying cause and treat that in the most natural way possible.”

Treatments used by Dr. Roeder for auto accident injuries might include chiropractic adjustments, corrective exercise routines, and healing massage therapy. Physiotherapy modalities that have proven effective in helping patients recover from their injuries might include using ultrasound, diathermy, moist heat therapy, and electrical stimulation to reduce inflammation and stimulate healing. Each patient receives a unique treatment plan that the doctor prescribes following a thorough examination.