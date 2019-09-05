Roger A. Hill Joins Clifford Capital Partners as Managing Director

Clifford Capital Partners, a boutique institutional value manager, announced today that Roger Hill has joined the firm as a Principal and Managing Director. He will serve on the firm’s Leadership Team.

Clifford Capital offers high conviction, high active share value portfolios for institutional and individual investors. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Hill will focus on helping Clifford Capital gain additional distribution and grow assets under management. “This firm is one of the top firms in the peer group and has a long-term track record of alpha generation,” Hill stated. “It is one of the undiscovered gems of the investment management industry and I look forward to getting the word out.”

Mr. Hill joins Clifford Capital after fifteen years at William Blair where he worked as a head of field sales.

“We could not be more excited to have Roger join our firm. We are committed to investing in top talent as we enhance our ability to provide the best possible service to our clients and grow our business," said Ryan Batchelor, Portfolio Manager and co-founder. "Roger’s experience and reputation within the industry is a great fit for us as we take our firm to the next level.”

Prior to William Blair, Hill held a variety of roles at another boutique manager, Wasatch Advisors. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a B.A. in Chinese and Economics and received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“The latest cycle for growth investors has had an incredible run but is long in the tooth,“ Hill states. “With storm clouds on the horizon, forward-looking investors are looking to reposition their portfolios towards value and we are in that sweet spot.”

Wayne Pierson, co-founder of the firm, is also excited about the hire. “We have been looking for someone that fits with our unique employee-empowering culture and can help grow the business. This will allow the rest of us to focus on our core competency of research and alpha generation. Roger is a great fit and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

WEBSITE: https://www.cliffordcap.com

About Clifford Capital Partners. Clifford Capital Partners, LLC is an independent, majority employee-owned registered investment adviser. Based in the Salt Lake City area, the firm was founded in 2010 and specializes in providing equity portfolio management services to institutional and individual investors. The firm is the adviser to the Clifford Capital Partners Fund and is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

