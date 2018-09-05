Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Roger F Wicker : Wicker, Hyde-Smith Announce $1.5M for Baldwyn Gas Line Repair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:12am CEST

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today announced the award of a $1.5 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant to the City of Baldwyn to upgrade the city's natural gas transmission system. According to city estimates, the project is expected to create 425 jobs, retain 1,439 jobs, and spur nearly $57 million in private investment.

'Regular investments in infrastructure are essential for rural communities to maintain a thriving local economy,' Wicker said. 'I enthusiastically endorsed Baldwyn's application for assistance from the EDA. This support will allow the city to repair its natural gas transmission lines and ensure continuity of service for the employees and businesses who depend on access to this reliable source of energy.'

'This investment, combined with $1 million just approved by the legislature, will go a long way toward improving energy infrastructure in Baldwyn. These upgrades will have economic benefits for the community and its residents,' Hyde-Smith said. 'It's great to see Secretary Ross and EDA making strategic infrastructure investments that can make a positive difference in small, rural communities.'

'The Trump Administration is committed to providing companies and communities across the United States with the tools they need to succeed,' U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. 'Baldwyn's initiative to upgrade the local infrastructure ensures the region will remain economically competitive, allowing businesses to thrive.'

This project includes the replacement of a six-inch gas line with an eight-inch steel line, capable of providing more dependable service to customers. The replacement of this natural gas line is vital to the continued economic life and growth of this region. This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Three Rivers Planning and Development District. EDA funds the Three Rivers Planning and Development District to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment, and create jobs.

Wicker and Hyde-Smith sent letters of support for Baldwyn's application to the EDA.

Disclaimer

Roger F. Wicker published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 01:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aMexico economy minister eyes U.S.-Canada deal by Friday
RE
03:57aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : QFES allocates first intake of additional Palaszczuk Government firefighters
PU
03:54aOil dips as U.S. storm threat eases; Iran sanctions loom
RE
03:52aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Economy grew 0.9 per cent in June quarter (Media Release)
PU
03:37aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Let Science Make Food Better
PU
03:37aLANCE : New Jersey Wins In Tariff Bill Passed by U.S. House
PU
03:30aNotaryCam’s David Kressel and Henry Smith Honored by HousingWire as Mortgage Industry Insiders’
SE
03:25aMQMR’s Steven Sinn Wins 2018 HousingWire Insiders Award
SE
03:17aAAFA AMERICAN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION : Applauds House Passage of Miscellaneous Tariff Bill
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DOCUSIGN INC : DOCUSIGN : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.