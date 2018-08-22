Roger F Wicker : Wicker Supports EPA’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., supports the Trump Administration's new 'Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) Rule,' which was announced today by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The ACE Rule would replace the Obama Administration's costly 'Clean Power Plan,' which would have undermined American energy independence and economic growth.

'The top-down, one-size-fits-all approach to environmental protection promoted by the Obama Administration would have increased electricity costs for many American families and businesses,' Wicker said. 'The plan announced today is a much better option to ensure environmental protections without sacrificing the economic gains made under Republican leadership.'

The proposed ACE Rule would restore the proper role of states under the Clean Air Act by giving more flexibility to limit emissions at power plants. The EPA projects the ACE Rule would reduce compliance costs by $6.4 billion compared to the Obama-era Clean Power Plan.