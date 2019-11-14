Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Roger Marshall : Brazil implements tariff rate quota for U.S. wheat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 06:35pm EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This morning, Brazil announced the implementation of an annual duty-free tariff rate quota of 750,000 metric tons of wheat imports. In March of this year, U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., wrote to U.S. Chief Agricultural Negotiator Ambassador Gregg Doud, encouraging him to work to remove this trade barrier with Brazil.

'This news from Brazil today is a big win for Kansas winter wheat producers, as this has been a trade problem for decades,' Dr. Marshall said. 'Brazil has a growing population with a growing economy and winter wheat producers need access to that market. Secretary Perdue, Ambassador Lighthizer, and Ambassador Doud did a fantastic job delivering for American agriculture, as President Trump promised. I have advocated for this action from Brazil since March, and as we continue to work with our trade partners around the world on establishing new agreements, I will continue to support the Trump Administration in their efforts.'

Brazil is the 4th largest wheat importer in the world but has imposed a 10 percent tariff on non-Mercosur wheat for over 20 years, while ignoring a World Trade Organization commitment to open the duty-free tariff rate quote on wheat. Kansas remains the U.S.'s top winter wheat-producing state and applauds today's announcement as another opportunity to develop new international markets and customers.

'The opening of the Brazilian TRQ represents a big win in challenging economic times for Kansas wheat farmers,' said Taylor Williamson of Kansas Wheat. 'Due to the efforts of U.S. Wheat Associates and USTR representatives working directly with Brazil on this issue, our farmers will now have the opportunity to compete on an even playing field, giving Brazilian millers and bakers high quality wheat that's an ideal fit for their market.'

Disclaimer

Roger Marshall published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 23:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:40pNZURI COPPER : Trading Halt
PU
07:32pDeal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says
DJ
07:30pINPEX : operated Ichthys LNG Project Reaches 100th LNG Cargo Shipment Milestone (PDF 184KB)
PU
07:25pAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : Competition in NBN wholesale market keeps growing
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:10pCHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES : Management discussions and analysis and concise consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2019
PU
07:10pECB's Lagarde will echo Draghi's stance, but QE won't help growth, economists say - Reuters poll
RE
07:01pU.S. 'getting close' to trade deal with China - White house economic adviser
RE
06:55pGEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : 11/14/2019 Commissioner Black Statement on U.S. Poultry Regaining Access to China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. : Nvidia follows Intel to predict strong growth in data center business
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach at Hy-Vee, Inc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group