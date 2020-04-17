Log in
Roger Marshall : Marshall Applauds USDA Assistance for Farmers, Ranchers

04/17/2020 | 09:56pm EDT

WASHINGTON - U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, alongside President Donald Trump, Friday announced several actions to assist producers recovering from the effects of COVID-19.

Secretary Perdue announced $19 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) will be dispersed to support our farmers, ranchers, industry workers, and consumers.

'Our farmers and ranchers were some of the first to experience the pain of this global pandemic and I am proud of the work Secretary Perdue and President Trump have done to provide assistance while weathering these uncertain times and market conditions,' said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. ' We must continue to support our farmers and ranchers who are able to support consumers and keep Americans fed.'

The $19 billion will be broken up into two segments:

  • $16 billion to provide direct support for producers
  • $3 billion to purchase and distribute fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat products (the products will be made available to food banks, community and faith-based organization and non-nonprofits to be distributed to those in need of nutritional assistance)

'Our producers and plant workers continue to report in every day to ensure that America has enough food, fuel and fiber to stay active,' said Rep. Marshall. 'Our food supply chain is vital to our national security and I will continue to do everything I can to support and empower our farmers, ranchers, and workers.

Disclaimer

Roger Marshall published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 01:55:12 UTC
