Roger Marshall : Marshall Works to Boost Ethanol Exports

WASHINGTON - Kansas is home to 10 biofuel facilities, which provide high quality jobs for plant workers in rural communities across Kansas and utilize more than one quarter of all corn grown in our state, as well as thousands of bushels of soybeans and milo each year. In total, the biofuels industry is responsible for nearly $4 billion in annual economic contribution, making it a vital piece of our state's agriculture industry.

'As co-chairman of the House Biofuels Caucus, I understand the huge impact the biofuels industry has on all regions of Kansas,' said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. 'I have been a strong supporter of the industry and continue to advocate to USTR Lighthizer and Chief Agricultural Negotiator Ambassador Gregg Doud on behalf of biofuels and all of our state's agriculture industries.'

Congressman Marshall recently joined 19 of his colleagues in writing to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer asking the Trump Administration to prioritize fair and equitable treatment of the U.S. ethanol industry during the recently announced bilateral trade negotiations with Brazil. Specifically, Congressman Marshall encouraged the Trump Administration to urge Brazil to terminate the ethanol tariff rate quote (TRQ) and prohibitive 20% tariff on out-of-quota imports, in favor of reinstating the zero-duty exemption for U.S. ethanol from Brazil's Common External Tariff that was in effect from 2012 to 2017.

'Ethanol is foundational to the trade relationship with Brazil and accounts for nearly half of all U.S. agricultural exports to the country,' wrote Rep. Marshall. 'This economic activity is injected directly back into the communities we serve in the form of employee wages, feedstock payments to farmers, and continued investments in our ethanol facilities…Brazil's inequitable treatment of U.S. ethanol creates economic strain throughout the U.S. ethanol industry, especially during a year in which COVID-19 is devastating fuel demand in our country.'

Read the full letter HERE.