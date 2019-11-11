Log in
Roger Marshall : USDA Announces Next Round of MFP Payments

11/11/2019 | 02:50pm EST

WASHINGTON, D.C. - USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced last week the latest round of Market Facilitation Payments (MFP) to help farmers and ranchers deal with the continued impacts of ongoing trade disruptions and non-tariff barriers to exports.

'I applaud President Trump and Secretary Perdue for their continued commitment to supporting our farmers and ranchers,' U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. said. 'This and all previous MFP payments are only band-aids for a deeper wound. I know our farmers and ranchers continue to struggle, but President Trump has already shown his commitment to opening new markets, and I am optimistic additional markets will continue to be opened for Kansas products.'

Kansas farmers have benefited from previous trade aid payments and producers have until Dec. 6 to sign up for the program.

Last month, China and the U.S. announced a tentative agreement on phase one of a bilateral trade agreement that will directly benefit Kansas producers. Work continues on the agreement with additional details expected soon. Additionally, President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a trade deal in September, resulting in an additional $7.2 billion in agriculture goods sold to Japan.

Congressman Marshall continues to advocate for the signing of additional trade deals, including agreements with Canada and Mexico under the USMCA, the EU and other Southeast Asian markets.

While a definitive timeline for payments has not been set, Secretary Perdue was hopeful to have checks to producers by the end of November or early December.

This is the second year of MFP payments. Since the program was started in 2018, it has issued about $8.59 billion in payments to producers.

Learn more about the program at: https://www.farmers.gov/manage/mfp. Contact Congressman Marshall's office in Salina or Garden City for assistance with applications.

Disclaimer

Roger Marshall published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 19:49:00 UTC
