Roger Olson Joins Atwell's Construction Team

06/07/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Roger Olson as Construction Manager. Based in Atwell’s Mesa office, Olson will be responsible for building Atwell’s construction management practice in the Phoenix land development market as well as Atwell’s western region.

With 40 years of construction management experience, Olson’s background spans the residential, commercial and industrial land development sectors. He has significant master-planned community and single-family subdivision experience, along with vast experience managing the construction of multi-family and student housing communities, commercial shopping centers, and sport club/recreational facilities.

“We are excited to have Roger join the team,” says Atwell vice president Mark Borushko, “His extensive experience in a construction and program management role on residential land development projects, coupled with his expertise in vertical construction on residential and commercial projects alike, make him a great asset for our Arizona clients and a great addition to Atwell’s Construction and Program Management team.”

Atwell continues to grow its construction practice in the real estate and land development sector. With this strategic hire and the team now assembled across the United States, Atwell is the provider of choice for companies developing new building projects, expanding existing infrastructure, or in need of support to help maintain their existing assets.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in the real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.


© Business Wire 2019
