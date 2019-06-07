Roger Olson Joins Atwell's Construction Team

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Roger Olson as Construction Manager.
Based in Atwell’s Mesa office, Olson will be responsible for building
Atwell’s construction management practice in the Phoenix land
development market as well as Atwell’s western region.
With 40 years of construction management experience, Olson’s background
spans the residential, commercial and industrial land development
sectors. He has significant master-planned community and single-family
subdivision experience, along with vast experience managing the
construction of multi-family and student housing communities, commercial
shopping centers, and sport club/recreational facilities.
“We are excited to have Roger join the team,” says Atwell vice president
Mark Borushko, “His extensive experience in a construction and program
management role on residential land development projects, coupled with
his expertise in vertical construction on residential and commercial
projects alike, make him a great asset for our Arizona clients and a
great addition to Atwell’s Construction and Program Management team.”
Atwell continues to grow its construction practice in the real estate
and land development sector. With this strategic hire and the team now
assembled across the United States, Atwell is the provider of choice for
companies developing new building projects, expanding existing
infrastructure, or in need of support to help maintain their existing
assets.
Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction
services firm with technical professionals located across the country.
Creating innovative solutions for clients in the real estate and land
development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides
comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support,
planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying,
environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program
management.
