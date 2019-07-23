Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rogers Communications quarterly profit rises on higher subscription revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 07:31am EDT
Rogers Communications logos are seen above a booth at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto

(Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 10% rise in quarterly profit, as the Canadian telecom company benefited from growth in its wireless and cable segments.

Revenue from its wireless business rose 1% to C$2.24 billion ($1.71 billion) in the second quarter, while revenue from the cable business increased about 1% to C$997 million.

The company's total postpaid wireless subscribers in the quarter ended June 30 increased to 9.26 million from 8.92 million a year earlier.

Rogers, which is among Canada's Big Three telecoms, has introduced unlimited data plans and has been investing in high quality wireless networks to stay ahead in the country's fast-growing mobile market.

The company's wireless customers, on an average, paid C$56.73 a month for its services, up from C$55.60 a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company's net income rose to C$591 million, or C$1.15 per share, in the quarter, from C$538 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.78 billion from C$3.76 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:35aLang Capital Group Presents an Exquisite Dinner Cruise on The Odyssey Lake Michigan with IMAG
SE
07:33aInterserve names Mark Morris as new finance chief
RE
07:32aFutures rise after better-than-expected earnings
RE
07:31aAluminum producers in Canada cash in on U.S. tariff exemption
RE
07:31aRogers Communications quarterly profit rises on higher subscription revenue
RE
07:30aHuawei first-half revenue up about 30% despite U.S. ban - Bloomberg
RE
07:24aOil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fades for now
RE
07:23aOil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fades for now
RE
07:19aOil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fades for now
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4BP PLC : COMMODITIES REPORT : BP Boosts Bet on Biofuels
5BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group