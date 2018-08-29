Log in
Rogers & Gray Insurance Implements Finys to Meet Aggressive Business Timeframes

08/29/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

TROY, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finys, developer of the Finys Suite, a modern enterprise core administration platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce that Rogers & Gray Insurance has implemented Finys Policy and Billing modules, moving from project start to a fully-live production environment in only 14 weeks.

Founded in 1906, Rogers & Gray provides a wide array of insurance coverages to policyholders across the U.S. and is expanding the company’s coastal-flood insurance product offerings with the launch of a subsidiary managing general agency (MGA), Monomoy Insurance (Monomoy). With an aggressive timeline planned for the Monomoy launch, Rogers & Gray needed a core administration system with a modern technology platform which would allow for flexibility, scale, and critical speed-to-market.

“Most of the systems we found seemed nailed together,” said Peter Cullivan, CIO of Rogers & Gray. “They didn’t have comprehensive functionality on an integrated platform, but Finys enabled us to buy one product with everything we were looking for. And, they were great to work with. They took every challenge back, worked through it, and came up with appropriate resolutions.”

Rogers & Gray and Finys worked collaboratively on an implementation plan to get the selected Finys solutions in place and to bring Monomoy online within the prescribed timeframe. The two teams set regular communication checkpoints to ensure decisions could be made rapidly to facilitate the timeline. At the end of the day, the phase one implementation that enabled Rogers & Gray to begin issuing policies took only 3 1/2 months, and subsequent project phases were planned to deliver additional non-critical functionality and reporting capabilities.

“Rogers & Gray had definitive goals for this project which were crucial to this new venture,” said Scott Hinz, director of sales for Finys. “We are very pleased that not only have we delivered the features and functionality the company needs internally and to support Monomoy Insurance, but that we were able to do it on time and on budget.”

The Finys Suite includes components for core administration (policy, billing and claims), as well as business intelligence (BI), regulatory reporting, and agent/consumer portals. Finys is continuously developing new ways to support personal and commercial lines P&C insurers with features such as mobile access on-demand and integration-ready solutions with open APIs which are available as part of the company’s pre-integrated Finys Suite, or as standalone components.

About Finys
Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite (Finys), for property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations. Finys includes components for core administration (policy, billing and claims), as well as portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines of business for insurers, agents, vendors and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details please visit www.finys.com.  

About Rogers & Gray Insurance
Headquartered in Massachusetts, Rogers & Gray Insurance is one of the region's largest, independently owned insurance companies with ten offices serving clients in all fifty states. The company offers integrated solutions for business and personal clients through homeowners, auto, business and employee benefit programs.  Their team of nationally renowned experts includes specialists in real estate and property, construction, healthcare and non-profit industries.  Rogers & Gray has been named one of the top 100 privately owned insurance agencies in the country and the "Best Agency to Work for in the U.S."  by Insurance Journal and has been awarded a "Best Place to Work" multiples times by The Boston Globe, Boston Business Journal and Business Insurance. To learn more about Rogers & Gray, please visit www.rogersgray.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
(859) 803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
