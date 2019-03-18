Rohde & Schwarz GmbH KG : With the new R&S NRX RF power meter, even complex test setups can be configured quickly

Munich | 18-Mar-2019 | Test & Measurement

The user operates the R&S NRX RF power meter via the integrated high-resolution 5' touchscreen.

Rohde & Schwarzhas equipped the new RF power meter with a touchscreen based operating concept that guides the user through configuration. The R&S NRXhas up to four measurement channels, for which Rohde & Schwarzoffers a wide range of power sensors. For the first time, both terminating and directional power sensors are supported in a single instrument.

High-precision RF power measurement for modern applications is a challenge. Rohde & Schwarzis launching the R&S NRXon the market so that users can transparently configure their measurements and perform them conveniently. The R&S NRXeven makes it possible to perform triggered and synchronized multichannel measurements with different power sensors.

The user operates the instrument via the integrated high-resolution 5' touchscreen. Measurements are configured using large buttons. The system supports the user with a logical calibration and draws attention to conflicts in case of doubt. If required, the instrument can also be operated using the buttons on its front panel.

The R&S NRXcomes as standard with two robust sensor ports, which can be optionally upgraded to four. In addition, sensors can also be connected via USB or Ethernet.

Wide range of power sensors

The user can connect all terminating power sensors from the Rohde & Schwarzportfolio to the sensor connectors. The R&S NRX-B9sensor interface module integrates the directional power sensors of the R&S NRT-Zfamily into the measurement to determine power in both transmission directions.

Reference generator integrated as a module

With the optional R&S NRX-B1sensor check source module, users can test sensors for a pending measurement. The high-precision 50 MHz/1 GHz reference generator module generates continuous-wave signals as well as pulsed steep-slope signals.

Rohde & Schwarzwill present the R&S NRXpower meter from March 19 to 21, 2019, at EMV 2019 in Stuttgart (hall C2, booth 619). It is available now from Rohde & Schwarz, and will soon be available from select distributors. The R&S NRXis superseding the proven R&S NRP2power meter. For more information, visit www.rohde-schwarz.com/ad/press/nrx.