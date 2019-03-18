Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH KG : With the new R&S NRX RF power meter, even complex test setups can be configured quickly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:10am EDT
The user operates the R&S NRX RF power meter via the integrated high-resolution 5' touchscreen. Munich | 18-Mar-2019 | Test & Measurement

Rohde & Schwarzhas equipped the new RF power meter with a touchscreen based operating concept that guides the user through configuration. The R&S NRXhas up to four measurement channels, for which Rohde & Schwarzoffers a wide range of power sensors. For the first time, both terminating and directional power sensors are supported in a single instrument.

High-precision RF power measurement for modern applications is a challenge. Rohde & Schwarzis launching the R&S NRXon the market so that users can transparently configure their measurements and perform them conveniently. The R&S NRXeven makes it possible to perform triggered and synchronized multichannel measurements with different power sensors.

The user operates the instrument via the integrated high-resolution 5' touchscreen. Measurements are configured using large buttons. The system supports the user with a logical calibration and draws attention to conflicts in case of doubt. If required, the instrument can also be operated using the buttons on its front panel.

The R&S NRXcomes as standard with two robust sensor ports, which can be optionally upgraded to four. In addition, sensors can also be connected via USB or Ethernet.

Wide range of power sensors

The user can connect all terminating power sensors from the Rohde & Schwarzportfolio to the sensor connectors. The R&S NRX-B9sensor interface module integrates the directional power sensors of the R&S NRT-Zfamily into the measurement to determine power in both transmission directions.

Reference generator integrated as a module

With the optional R&S NRX-B1sensor check source module, users can test sensors for a pending measurement. The high-precision 50 MHz/1 GHz reference generator module generates continuous-wave signals as well as pulsed steep-slope signals.

Rohde & Schwarzwill present the R&S NRXpower meter from March 19 to 21, 2019, at EMV 2019 in Stuttgart (hall C2, booth 619). It is available now from Rohde & Schwarz, and will soon be available from select distributors. The R&S NRXis superseding the proven R&S NRP2power meter. For more information, visit www.rohde-schwarz.com/ad/press/nrx.

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarztechnology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. The group's test and measurement, broadcast and media, aerospace | defense | security, networks and cybersecurity business fields address many different industry and government-sector market segments. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarzhad approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.
R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.KG.

Disclaimer

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 10:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales volume
PU
06:25aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales value
PU
06:25aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery sales statistics
PU
06:24aSteinhoff ex-chair, top investor Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claim
RE
06:22aAussie leads recovery as hopes for accommodative Fed knock the dollar
RE
06:20aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Euro area international trade in goods surplus 1.5 bn
PU
06:20aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Euro area and EU28 job vacancy rates at 2.3%
PU
06:20aISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Announcement of Tender Offer
PU
06:16aEU trade surplus with U.S. expands, deficit with China grows
RE
06:16aGlobal Stocks Inch Higher Ahead of the Fed
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
3ADECCO GROUP : THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF EUR 150 MILLION
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP : MARKS & SPENCER : Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers st..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.