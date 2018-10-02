Rohrer Corporation : acquires Transparent Container

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation, a ShoreView portfolio company, has acquired Transparent Container.

Headquartered in Addison, IL, Transparent Container, with more than 400 employees across six locations, is a leading designer and manufacturer of retail packaging solutions, including blister and club packaging, clamshells, and printed plastic and paperboard folding cartons.

The acquisition provides Rohrer with additional thermoforming capacity, expanded product range, and the largest combination run program for printed and thermoformed visual packaging products in the world, all under Rohrer's ezCombo™ program.

"We're very proud and excited to team with the great people of Transparent Container in providing customers the most innovative, eye-catching and cost-effective consumer packaging in the industry," said Steve Wirrig, President and CEO, Rohrer Corporation. "This demonstrates our clear commitment to customers in providing a one-stop shop, making it even easier to do business with Rohrer. We're uniquely positioned to offer the largest array of packaging solutions that clearly target the building of customer brands and bottom lines."

Transparent Container Chairman Dan Greiwe and President Scott Greiwe will be staying with the company as advisory board members. Dan said, "This is a great opportunity for the people of Transparent Container to align with an industry leader and strengthen our mutual organizations toward becoming the preferred packaging partner to growth brands."

The combined Rohrer and Transparent Container organization will be made up of more than 1000 employees, with 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities across North America, delivering value to the largest consumer packaging market in the world.

About Rohrer

Founded in 1973, Rohrer Corporation is the country's largest supplier of high-visibility retail consumer packaging. Rohrer's impressive capabilities include a wide array of printed paperboard products and thermoformed plastic products. Additionally, Rohrer's design services, heat seal tooling production, and heat seal machinery distribution makes Rohrer a true one-stop shop for packaging solutions. Rohrer is committed to consistently providing a better package to build your brand and your business. To learn more, please visit www.rohrer.com .

About ShoreView Industries

Founded in 2002 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, ShoreView Industries manages three funds totaling $900 million — eliminating the need to raise third-party equity on a deal-by-deal basis. ShoreView has partnered with family or entrepreneurial-owned companies across many sectors, including engineered products, distribution, industrial services, business services, and niche consumer products. For more information, please visit: www.shoreview.com.

Contact: Jennifer Wozny

Phone: 800.243.6640

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rohrer-corporation-acquires-transparent-container-300720537.html

SOURCE Rohrer Corporation