Roivant Announces Corporate Updates and Webcast of Presentation at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Roivant launches Alyvant, a new Vant focused on tech-enabled pharma commercialization, and unveils agreement for co-promotion of three approved medicines

Urovant, Axovant, Dermavant, and Altavant announce additional corporate updates; preliminary clinical data for anti-FcRn antibody RVT-1401 to be presented Monday at JPM conference

Key events across Roivant family in 2019 include potential FDA decision on approval of RVT-802, topline results from six multinational Phase 3 studies, and multiple Phase 2 readouts

Founder and CEO Vivek Ramaswamy's presentation at JPM conference Monday at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET to be webcast

Roivant Sciences today provided corporate updates across its family of companies in advance of the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Launch of Alyvant

Roivant announced the launch of Alyvant, a new Vant focused on technology-enabled pharmaceutical commercialization which has entered into an agreement with a pharmaceutical partner to co-promote three approved branded medicines. Alyvant's long-range vision is to reduce the cost of commercializing all medicines through technology, generating savings for the healthcare system at large.

Alyvant is led by President Gillian Cannon, who joined the company with over 30 years of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including at Merck, Otsuka, and UCB. Alyvant's Chief Technology Officer, Mitchell Mittman, previously worked in senior roles at Amazon, Expedia, Goldman Sachs, and other financial institutions where he built industry-leading software and data science platforms.

"Alyvant's technology integrates market research, sales force optimization, and digital engagement into a single platform to connect patients and physicians with relevant medicines as cost-effectively as possible," said Benjamin Zimmer, President of Roivant Health. "This technology platform allows us to engage new market segments that are underserved by traditional pharma commercial models, while also reducing the need for expensive and wasteful mass-market DTC campaigns that inflate the cost of delivering new medicines to patients."

Additional Updates

Urovant reported that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2a trial of vibegron in patients with abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome

Axovant announced the creation of its Scientific Advisory Board and provided clinical trial timelines for four of its investigational gene therapies

Dermavant and Altavant announced appointments of senior executives

Vivek Ramaswamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roivant, will provide further business updates, including new data from Immunovant's ongoing Phase 1 study of subcutaneous anti-FcRn antibody RVT-1401, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference tomorrow, Monday, January 7th, at 9:30 a.m. PT at the Westin St. Francis. His presentation will be webcast here.

