Rokoko : and Unity Technologies Partner to Bring Motion Capture to Developers Worldwide

Rokoko,
the company behind the popular motion capture suit, the Smartsuit Pro,
today announced a partnership with Unity Technologies, creator of the
world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, to provide
Unity developers access to Rokoko’s products, Smartsuit Pro and The
Motion Library via the Unity Asset Store.
Click
here to watch motion capture actor TJ Storm (Deadpool, Iron Man,
Predator) perform the haka dance in Rokoko’s Smartsuit Pro.
The partnership marks the availability of the
Motion Library: an extensive motion asset marketplace with
Hollywood-quality animation files accessible for preview and purchase
via a plugin and on the Unity Asset Store. Animation is known for being
time-consuming, expensive, and requiring extensive technical expertise.
The Motion Library allows for instantaneous uploading of animation files
to existing projects.
Unity developers can preview the plugin along with a collection of demo
assets and 3D previews of thousands of premium assets made by Rokoko’s
featured Partners, which include top-tier professional motion capture
studios like UK-based Audiomotion (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ready
Player One, Horizon Zero Dawn, Dying Light) and Centroid (Assassin’s
Creed, Godzilla, Doctor Strange). Partners have used professional actors
and million dollar motion capture systems to create assets that are now
available in the Motion Library for as little as $1 per asset and a $10
monthly subscription.
“The partnership between Rokoko and Unity is an excellent blend of two
companies who are breaking the barriers for development - in this case,
providing access to tools that have the potential to transform the way
developers work with character animation,” said Peter O’Reilly, Head of
the Asset Store at Unity Technologies. “This has previously been a very
costly, and time-consuming endeavor. We’re excited to work with a
passionate team who shares our vision to solve hard problems for our
community.”
“This is a dream come true for Rokoko,” said Jakob Balslev, CEO at
Rokoko. “Unity took the expensive and restrictive tools of game
development and made them available to all the creative people who had
so much to contribute but never had access before. That is exactly what
we want to do with character animation. Understanding human motion is
the next frontier and Rokoko will be at the center of it.”
Rokoko is best known for its Smartsuit Pro, an entire motion capture
studio in one markerless suit, enabling creators on all levels to turn
any space into a professional motion capture stage. Popular among game
developers and filmmakers, the suit has made a once cost-prohibitive
process affordable, accessible, and intuitive to use. The Motion Library
is available to all Unity users today as a native plugin through the
Unity Asset Store. Later in 2018, Rokoko will launch The Motion Library
to developers on all other platforms at www.motionlibrary.com.
About Rokoko
-
Founded in Copenhagen in March 2014 by Jakob Balslev, Matias
Søndergaard and Anders Klok
-
Based in Copenhagen and San Francisco
-
Inventors of the sensor-based motion capture suit, the Smartsuit
Pro.
-
Links to articles from previous announcements: Forbes,
Wired,
TechCrunch,
FastCompany
About Unity:
https://unity3d.com/public-relations
