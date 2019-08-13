Roku : 5 new live and linear channels are now available on The Roku Channel

We've been hard at work to bring you a broad selection of free movies and TV shows, the best of Premium Subscriptions, and a strong collection of live and linear channels. Starting today, we're happy to share that 5 new, free, live and linear channels are available, bringing the total count of news, sports, and entertainment options in The Roku Channel tomore than30!

If you haven't already, add The Roku Channelto your Roku device, or download the Roku mobile app to stream on the go.

Now available on The Roku Channel:

fubo Sports Network - fubo Sports Network is a live TV network for passionate sports fans. Watch event coverage, keep up with the day's hottest sports topics, check out exclusive content and sports-related entertainment programming.

ACCDN - The ACC Digital Network covers the spectrum of one of the nation's top intercollegiate athletic conferences, featuring original on-demand content throughout the entire year.

USA Today - USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, and videos.

Now This - Now This is t he most watched mobile news brand in the world, providing the latest in video news, investigative reports, interviews and original series.

Comedy Dynamics - Comedy Dynamics network is a tastemaker for STAND UP com edy s pecials, TV sh ows, films and d ocumentaries and features a wide range of established and emerging comedy talent.

Additionally, a new streaming service from Sports Illustrated was added to the selection of Premium Subscriptions in The Roku Channel.

SI TV - When you're craving content i n the offseason , Sports Illustrated has got you covered. From original series to hit documentaries, get to know the biggest names behind your favorite sports teams. Because you love sports.

With today's additions, The Roku Channel strengthens its claim as your one-stop-shop for free, live, and premium entertainment. As always, stay tuned to our blog for updates, including our monthly list of what's streaming for free on The Roku Channel.

Also, for a limited time, you can enjoy 30 days of SHOWTIME, STARZ, and EPIX via The Roku Channelwith the purchase of a new Roku player or Roku TV.

Happy Streaming!