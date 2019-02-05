Log in
Roku : Amendment to a previously filed 4

02/05/2019 | 07:10pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. This Amendment is filed to correct the characterization of the Ownership Form and Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership of the shares as reported previously on the Form 4 filed on January 4, 2019 (the "Original Filing"). The Original Filing erroneously reported that the 35,000 shares sold and the remaining 36,592 shares were held directly by Mr. Wood rather than indirectly through the Wood Revocable Trust.

2. Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the Reporting Person into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. Shares of Class B Common Stock will convert automatically into shares of Class A Common Stock upon the earlier of: (i) any transfer except for certain "Permitted Transfers" as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, (ii) the first "Trading Day", as defined in the Issuer's restated certificate of incorporation, falling on or after the date on which the shares of Class B Common Stock represent less than 10% of the aggregate number of outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock or (iii) the vote of the holders of Class B Common Stock representing at least 66-2/3% of the shares of Class B Common Stock.

3. Shares sold pursuant to a 10b5-1 Sales Plan.

4. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $29.34 to $30.33 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

5. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $30.34 to $31.32 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

6. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.39 to $32.38 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

7. The reported price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $32.39 to $32.68 per share, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any security holder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote.

Remarks:

/s/ Stephen Kay, attorney-in-fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

02/05/2019

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Roku Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
