Roku : Amendment to a previously filed 4

03/05/2019 | 09:20pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Rosenberg Scott A.

ROKU, INC [ ROKU ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

01/02/2019

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

150 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

GM, Sr. VP Platform Business

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

(Street)

01/04/2019

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

LOS GATOSCA

95032

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. Shares sold pursuant to Mr. Rosenberg's 10b5-1 plan dated November 20, 2017.

  • 2. This Amendment is filed to correct the Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Trasnactions as reported previously on the Form 4 Filed January 4th 2019 (the "Original Filing"). The

Original Filing did not include 1,703 shares the were held by Mr. Rosenberg as a result of an earlier RSU vest.

Remarks:

/s/ Stephen Kay, attorney-in-fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

03/05/2019

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Roku Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 02:19:07 UTC
