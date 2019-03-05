Roku : Amendment to a previously filed 4

SEC Form 4

Rosenberg Scott A.

ROKU, INC [ ROKU ]

01/02/2019

X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title Other (specify below) below)

150 WINCHESTER CIRCLE

GM, Sr. VP Platform Business

01/04/2019

LOS GATOSCA

95032

Explanation of Responses:

1. Shares sold pursuant to Mr. Rosenberg's 10b5-1 plan dated November 20, 2017.

2. This Amendment is filed to correct the Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Trasnactions as reported previously on the Form 4 Filed January 4th 2019 (the "Original Filing"). The

Original Filing did not include 1,703 shares the were held by Mr. Rosenberg as a result of an earlier RSU vest.

03/05/2019

