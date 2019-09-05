Roku : Amendment to a previously filed 4

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Each share of Class B Common Stock is convertible at any time at the option of the Reporting Person into one share of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date. Shares of Class B Common

This Amendment is filed to correct the Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) as reported previously on the Form 4 Filed on July 3, 2019 (the "Original Filing"). The Original Filing did not include 25,000 shares that were held by Mr. Rosenberg as a result of an earlier option exercise.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Stephen Kay, Christy Lillquist, Mark Tanoury, John McKenna and Seth Gottlieb, signing individually, the undersigned's true and lawful attorneys-in fact and agents to:

execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer, director or beneficial owner of more than 10% of a registered class of securities of Roku, Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 (including any amendments thereto) in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the rules thereunder and a Form ID, Uniform Application for Access Codes to File on EDGAR; do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to execute such Forms 3, 4 or 5 or Form ID (including any amendments thereto) and timely file such forms with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and take any other action of any nature whatsoever in connection with the foregoing

which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney- in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in- fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request

of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the earliest to occur of (a) the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, (b) revocation by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact or (c) as to any attorney-in-fact individually, until such attorney-in-fact is no longer employed by the Company or Cooley LLP.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of September 4, 2019.

/s/ Scott A. Rosenberg Scott A. Rosenberg

1