Roku : An amendment to the SC 13G filing

Roku, Inc.

Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value

77543R102

March 19, 2019

CUSIP No. 77543R102

Explanatory Note

This Amendment No. 1 amends, in its entirety, the statement on Schedule 13G originally filed on December 7, 2018 by Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("21CF"), the former parent of Fox Corporation (the "Reporting Person"). On March 1, 2019, 21CF contributed the shares of Class B common stock of Roku, Inc. (the "Issuer") described herein to its wholly owned subsidiary, Fox Corporation, the Reporting Person. Promptly after the transfer of the Issuer's shares to the Reporting Person, on March 19, 2019, 21CF distributed all of the outstanding shares of the Reporting Person's common stock to 21CF stockholders (other than stockholders that were subsidiaries of 21CF), resulting in the Reporting Person becoming the sole beneficial owner of the shares being reported herein.

(a) Name of Issuer: Roku, Inc. (b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 150 Winchester Circle, Los Gatos, California 95032. Item 2. (a) Name of Person Filing: This Schedule 13G is filed by Fox Corporation. (b) Address or Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence: The address of the principal business office of the Reporting Person is 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036. (c) Citizenship The Reporting Person is a Delaware corporation. (d) Title of Class of Securities Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (e) CUSIP Number 77543R102

Item 4. Ownership.

(a) Amount beneficially owned: 6,022,258

(b) Percent of class:7.2%

(c) Number of shares as to which the person has: (i) Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 6,022,258 (ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: -0- (iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 6,022,258 (iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: -0-



The shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer reported as being beneficially owned by the Reporting Person are included in this Schedule 13G because the Reporting Person is deemed to beneficially own such shares as a result of ownership of 6,022,258 shares of Class B common stock of the Issuer, which shares are convertible into shares of Class A common stock at the election of the holder at an exchange rate of 1:1. The percentage of class is calculated based on 78,138,197 shares of the Issuer's Class A common stock outstanding as of January 31, 2019 as reported in the Issuer's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, plus the 6,022,258 shares of Class A common stock into which the shares of Class B common stock owned by the Reporting Person are convertible.

SIGNATURES

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Date: March 19, 2019

FOX CORPORATION

By: /s/ Steven Tomsic Name: Steven Tomsic

Title: Chief Financial Officer