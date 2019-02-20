Log in
Roku : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

02/20/2019

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

ROKU, INC [ ROKU ]

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

XSVP and GM of Account Acquisit

Officer (give title below)

Other (specify below)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

/s/ Stephen Kay, attorney-in-fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

02/20/2019

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Roku Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 23:30:16 UTC
